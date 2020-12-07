NEW ALBANY — Two members of the New Albany City Council said Monday that the municipality may need to consider forming its own health department following a vote by the Floyd County Commissioners that could remove the current health officer.
The commissioners voted 2-1 on Dec. 1 to not certify Dr. Tom Harris for another four-year term as the county’s health officer. He’s been in that role since 2006, and Harris was re-appointed by the Floyd County Health Board in October. The position serves as the lead for the Floyd County Health Department.
Several council members had stated prior to the vote that they disagreed with removing Harris, especially during the pandemic.
Councilmen Pat McLaughlin and Greg Phipps again emphasized their disapproval during Monday’s meeting.
“I’m outraged by the county commissioners’ firing of Dr. Harris in the middle of a pandemic,” Phipps said.
McLaughlin expressed similar disappointment.
“We’re still in a pandemic that I think people are taking too lightly, and I think some of our county officials are taking too lightly as well,” he said.
He added that the council is responsible for New Albany residents and the city may have to consider forming its own health department. Phipps agreed that it may be worth examining and said the person the commissioners certify for the position will show whether or not their decision was politically-motivated.
“Could it be the spouse of somebody? Could it be somebody who is an anti-masker or someone who doesn’t follow the recommendations of the CDC?,” Phipps said.
“If that happens, I think you’re going to see that politics was at work here.”
Some have questioned the language of the state statute regarding the process for installing a health officer. The statute says the commissioners “shall” certify the appointment of the board, but doesn’t clarify what would occur if the county’s legislative body fails to do so.
Rick Fox, attorney for both the commissioners and the health board, said last week he anticipates a new appointment will be presented.
Harris’ term expires Dec. 31.
In response to a News and Tribune editorial calling for more transparency about their votes, commissioners John Schellenberger and Shawn Carruthers wrote a guest column published in the newspaper that offered some reasons for their decision.
They claimed that Harris failed to adequately respond to a Community Foundation study published in 2018 that identified care for the homeless and those with mental health issues as priorities.
“In comparison to other Public Health Officer’s around the State of Indiana, many are addressing these concerns by collaborations with agencies and community. As a result of not having a thorough and organized plan of action, Floyd County continues to struggle with obtaining grants and funding for additional resources to address these issues,” Schellenberger and Carruthers said in the column.
They also said that they want a health officer who will be open to collaboration “in implementing a quality improvement plan to assess needs and improve the capacity to promote better health, to address substance misuse, alcohol abuse, a rise in infant fatalities, mental health disparities and an overall strategy to build a more healthier Floyd County.”
“This individual also must be consistent in upholding policies that improve our community’s health for positive economic growth.”
The commissioners said they have faith in the health department and Baptist Floyd in the interim. They called on the health board to perform a “wide-ranging and thorough search” for the next health officer.
Phipps said Monday that the county is “sitting on a ton of money” from its sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital and could help fund programs to address the issues the commissioners listed in their response.
Instead, Phipps said the county spends most of its money on the Floyd County Jail.
The commissioners and Floyd County Council reached an agreement in November to pay off a bond anticipation note with about $15 million from the 2016 hospital sale.
The county also has invested more than $110 million into foundations in order to support long-term projects and community needs.
In November, the Floyd County Legacy Foundation announced its first-round of grants funded through invested hospital proceeds. Those included $25,000 toward the purchase of a mobile-response unit for the health department, which was bought in the spring to assist with the pandemic response.
Other grants awarded included $30,000 for Blessings in a Backpack, $25,000 for the Child Abuse Prevention Organization and $10,000 to the New Albany chapter of The Salvation Army.
While the city council doesn’t have a vote on the certification, the New Albany mayor does get to appoint three of the seven health board members. The commissioners are responsible for the other four appointments.
Fox said last week that there was a vacancy on the board and that it was up to Mayor Jeff Gahan to appoint a new member. As established, the board must have either four Republicans and three Democrats, or four Democrats and three Republicans. Fox said the vacant seat must be filled by a Republican to meet that requirement.
City Councilman Al Knable urged Gahan on Monday to fill that vacancy in order to give the city more of a voice in the appointment process.
City council members Jennie Collier and Jason Applegate also expressed concerns about the commissioners’ vote.
Applegate said he’s received several phone calls from concerned residents and people within the medical community about the health officer.
“It’s just really tough right now when people are looking for guidance in a pandemic and we could be without, and if we are without, what’s the next step?,” he said.
