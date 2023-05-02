NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council voted Monday to support investment in the development of a hotel at the historic Elsby building.
The council voted on the first and second readings to approve a maximum of $3.35 million in economic development revenue bonds to support the development of The Elsby Hotel and to allocate a tax increment financing (TIF) district at the property.
The council voted 5-3 in favor of the bond and 5-4 in favor of the TIF district allocation. New Albany City Councilman David Aebersold abstained from the vote on the bond.
Resch Property Group and The Sprigler Company are planning a $29-million project to develop the hotel at 117 E. Spring St. Work is expected to begin in the late spring with anticipated completion in 2025.
The Elsby project was the subject of the majority of Monday's three-hour city council meeting. The council will need to approve the actions on a third and final reading for them to proceed.
In March, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission also voted in favor of the new TIF district for the Elsby building. The property is part of the State Street Parking Garage TIF district, but the approval of the new allocation area would designate a new TIF district specific to the property.
The developers announced details about the planned hotel in a Monday news release. Jacob Resch, property and project manager with Resch Property Group, also presented plans at Monday's city council meeting.
The full-service hotel will include 82 rooms in the historic building and the construction of a 13,000-square-foot conference center adjacent to the Elsby building.
The hotel will feature a restaurant on the first floor, a rooftop bar/lounge, and a speakeasy-style bar in the basement.
New Albany Councilman Adam Dickey said the project uses "smart financing" to "leverage a significant historic preservation of a major downtown building in our community."
"For those of you who have not been in the Elsby building for the past several years, it's pretty dated," Dickey said. "There are sections that have sat vacant because of that reason. They've needed some sort of shot in the arm to revitalize that building to its former glory."
Dickey said the project will bring high-paying jobs through both the construction and the hotel itself, and it will bring tourists and business to the community "to provide for a quality downtown and add to the good work that has already been done."
Resch said the council vote is crucial for the project, noting that the developers are on a strict timeline in terms of state and federal tax credits.
"Our debt that we're taking on is almost double what the incentive package is, and without [support from the city], this does not happen," he said.
New Albany Economic Development Director Claire Johnson said a $2 million investment from the City of New Albany is needed for the developers to move forward on the project as part of the city's match to state and federal redevelopment tax credits.
She said the "bonds essentially pay for themselves" by having a site-specific TIF district. Through the use of TIF, the City of New Albany receives tax revenues from developments to make improvements in the district, and the revenues will be used to repay the bonds.
"[The developers] are on the hook to that taxpayer agreement, no matter what," Johnson said. "This is how we can continue to make this project move forward."
In Monday's news release, Resch projected that the hotel will bring up to 100 new jobs to New Albany.
“From owners to architects and interior design team, every inch of this property will be redeveloped by locals for locals and will include entertainment, dining, conference, and event options for the community and for those visiting New Albany and the greater Louisville area," Resch said. "This is a true labor of love for the Resch and Sprigler family businesses, and we’re confident The Elsby Hotel will be a vital part of the continued economic development of New Albany.”
Multiple council members expressed concerns about the bond and TIF allocation at Monday's board meeting.
New Albany City Councilman Scott Blair said he is concerned about the risk of the city issuing a bond to invest in the hotel project.
"Investing in a hotel is a risk, and why are we taking this risk now — why are we asking our taxpayers to take this risk?" he said.
Blair said the financing package was "poorly prepared," and he worries that the council was not ready to make this decision.
He feels it is unclear how the city will be repaid for its investment if the project is not successful.
"Things could happen," Blair said. "COVID could hit us again. There could be a lot of bad things that happen that prevent the repayment stream on this project."
He also believes that feasibility and market studies are needed to analyze whether the development is viable for the city.
Council member Stefanie Griffith said she supports the hotel project, but she has concerns about the financing, including the precedent that it sets to carve out a specific TIF for the property.
"What's stopping us from doing another TIF district for [another building] that is sitting vacant?" she said. "What is the percentage of vacant buildings that we have? That information I don't have."
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan expressed support for the project in the news release from the development team.
“The Elsby building is one of the most iconic and historic buildings in the Midwest, and we are excited that local developers will be transforming the structure and giving it new life as a boutique hotel and event space,” he said. “New Albany is over 200 years old, and we have a strong track record of bringing historic buildings back into service — this is just one more example of our commitment to honor our history as we push forward with new amenities and services for the future of New Albany.”
The Elsby Hotel will be part of the Hilton Tapestry Collection, and the Chicago-based First Hospitality company will manage the hotel.
Developers have selected Tower Pinkster as the architect. Ron Stiller is completing the initial design, and Leslie Lewis & Associates are completing the hotel's interior design.
Samuel J. Elsby opened the building in 1917 as German American Bank and Trust Company, and developers plan to keep historical elements such as the 81,000-ton bank vault as they renovate the building.
