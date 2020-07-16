NEW ALBANY — Vowing that stricter action could follow, the New Albany City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday requesting people wear a face covering while in places open to the public.
The resolution is non-binding and doesn’t include any penalties or requirements, which didn’t go far enough for most of the members of the public who spoke via Zoom during the virtual meeting.
New Albany resident and business owner Rob Klaus said any measure that doesn’t require the use of face coverings in public is political and pointless.
“It’s symbolic in nature, and totally meaningless,” he said, as Klaus added the city only has a few opportunities to take action to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Other residents said masks could help protect people from asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus.
“We can’t look at someone and know whether they have COVID-19 or not,” said New Albany resident Myra Craig.
The resolution calls for anyone 2 years of age or older to wear a face covering while in a place that’s open to the public and while outdoors if social distancing isn’t possible.
Councilman Greg Phipps sponsored the resolution. If the public doesn’t respond to the measure by wearing face coverings in public with greater frequency than what has been occurring, the next step could be an ordinance that will include fines for not following the policy, he said.
That ordinance could come as soon as the council’s next meeting on Aug. 3.
As for the resolution, Phipps said wearing a mask is needed for health, economic and ethical reasons.
Wearing a mask goes beyond protecting one’s self, Phipps said.
“More importantly, we need to do it for our community — for our family, our friends and the people we come into contact with on a daily basis,” he said.
Council members overwhelmingly agreed with the sentiments expressed by Phipps.
“I fully support wearing the masks,” Council President Bob Caesar said.
While he backed the resolution, he suggested that Phipps begin preparing an ordinance requiring the use of face coverings in public.
Councilman Al Knable said there should be an urgent push for the use of face coverings as he pointed out that data related to COVID-19 cases has been trending unfavorably locally of late.
But Knable warned that “enforcement is going to be difficult” if the council ultimately requires the use of face coverings in public.
“You’re not going to be able to legislate away all of the hard feelings and conflict,” he said.
Councilman Scott Blair voted in favor of the resolution, but he added that if an ordinance comes to the table, he may have some concerns about how that affects liberties for individuals and businesses.
Blair and Councilman Josh Turner said retailers are already in many cases requiring face masks without government intervention.
“The free market can lead the way in my opinion, and they’re doing so now,” Turner said.
