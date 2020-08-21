NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council reversed course Thursday, approving a zoning change required for an apartment development after voting down the request on initial readings earlier this month.
The council OK’d the zoning amendment for Receveur Real Estate to construct 48 apartment units off Mel Smith Road near Grant Line Road.
Colin Receveur told the council he’d had several productive conversations and meetings with neighbors of the development, and that the design for the apartment buildings had been modified to reflect their concerns.
Receveur Real Estate has agreed to provide an easement and foot some of the costs for improving the intersection of Mel Smith Road and Grant Line Road, which will likely include the addition of a turning lane. The developer has committed to paying $100,000 toward those upgrades.
Other modifications to the initial plan were announced and Receveur said extra steps will be taken to limit any infringement on the privacy of surrounding property owners. That includes designing the buildings so that no windows will face toward existing homes, he said.
The council’s 7-1 approval of the zoning request comes after several residents spoke against the apartment development when it was first considered Aug. 3. Most expressed worries over traffic.
For Thursday’s final reading, no residents spoke about the development, but Receveur vowed to respect their concerns.
“Based on the feedback from the neighbors, we’ve made significant changes,” he said.
New Albany was in the process of having its new zoning plan approved by state safety officials early last year when Receveur purchased the property at an auction. After the zoning plan went into effect, the commercial use for the property changed and forced the developer to seek an amendment for the 3.72-acre site.
Councilman Al Knable, who abstained from voting on the request, said the property probably should have been allowed to be developed under the zoning status it had when purchased.
Councilman David Aebersold, who asked several questions about how the development would impact traffic, voted against the zoning change.
Receveur said rent for the apartments will range from $950 to $1,200 monthly, and that such units are typically marketed to young professionals.
“It’s an upscale development,” he said.
There will be buffering elements, green space and other amenities on the site, and he said no buildings will be within 100 feet of the property lines of Mel Smith Road residences.
“My vision for this project is not three-story buildings packed in like sardine cans,” Receveur said.
The property is in the fringe area, but Receveur said he would not oppose having the site annexed into the city if New Albany attempts to extend its boundaries.
The request had previously received a favorable recommendation from the New Albany Plan Commission.
“I think what we have here is a really good plan,” Receveur said.
Councilman Greg Phipps said he was “much more comfortable” with the plan based on the changes after he voted against the request on initial readings. He did emphasize that the council should ensure that the approval is not an indication that the city wants more high-density land use in that area and that the particular development is a unique circumstance.
Councilman Jason Applegate said the improvements to the intersection of Grant Line Road and Mel Smith Road will help with traffic flow into the property. Receveur also provided documents from traffic counts and input from officials stating the development likely won’t add much traffic volume at the intersection.
As proposed, there wouldn’t be direct access to the apartment complex via Grant Line Road.
“I appreciate that you not only took the time to talk to the community, but also listen to what they said and put that in your plan,” Applegate told Receveur.
