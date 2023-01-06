NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council will not use American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to provide grants for businesses affected by Main Street construction.
A proposed resolution from New Albany City Councilman Greg Phipps would have provided a total of $500,000 in grant funding for businesses negatively affected by the construction in downtown New Albany. Phipps pulled the measure from the agenda at Thursday's council meeting after learning that attorneys had advised against the action.
In December, former councilman Al Knable proposed the "Main Street Revival-Survival" grant program before he departed the city council to begin his position as county commissioner. The non-binding resolution requested that the New Albany Redevelopment Commission allocated the remaining ARP funds for the grants.
In December, the council voted to send the "Main Street Revival-Survival" resolution to its American Rescue Plan committee for review, and the resolution was placed on the agenda for Thursday's meeting.
Councilman Jason Applegate said the committee examined the legality of providing ARP funds to provide for businesses struggling with the construction, but attorneys told them that the funds could not be used for those purposes.
"Their opinion was that these funds could not be used for the reason that the resolution had stated for construction on Main Street," he said.
Phipps said although he would like to help the local businesses, he pulled the resolution based on the legal advice received through the committee.
"Legally we can't do it based on the advice of our attorneys and the ARP attorneys and people in the outside firms that were consulted in this, and we can't engage in something that's illegal," Phipps said. "All of the business owners out there, I want you to know that you have my sympathy, and I tried my best, but we can't do something that's illegal."
In September, the city began the $5.5 million construction project to revitalize the Main Street corridor from State Street to East Fifth Street. Completion is estimated for late August 2023.
The updates involve rebuilding the street, expanding sidewalk space, and adding new lighting, traffic signals and landscaping. The corridor's stormwater drainage system will also be updated.
The roadwork has been disruptive for downtown businesses, including those that rely heavily on foot traffic. Many owners of shops along Main Street say the construction has led to a significant decrease in sales as crews tear up roads and sidewalks to make way for future improvements.
Through ARP funding, the City of New Albany allocated more than $1 million in two rounds of grants to businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ARP committee received legal opinions from the Frost Brown Todd law firm, and they determined that the federal COVID-19 relief funds could not be used to support businesses since the purpose is not related to the pandemic, Applegate said.
City Attorney Shane Gibson also reached out to the Indiana State Board of Accounts to check whether the city could legally use ARP or riverboat funds to provide grants to Main Street businesses. According to Applegate, the board stated that a city or town does not have a fund available to provide businesses with grants to recover lost revenue.
"[They said] there's not any account that a town or city has that you can do this with," Applegate said. "In our eyes as a committee, there's no way we could recommend this even as an unfavorable [recommendation], but our recommendation would be that this isn't even an option."
The decision to remove the resolution from the agenda was met with frustration from local business owners attending Thursday's meeting, and several voiced their opinions during public comments.
Stevie Carper, the owner of the New Albany Sugar Shoppe, opened her downtown Main Street candy store in the fall of 2020. At Thursday's meeting, she said business owners "are suffering down here in downtown New Albany."
She said sales were down 66% Thursday compared to the same day last year even though her candy shop is open an additional two hours. She mentioned that her business was not eligible for ARP dollars since it opened during the pandemic.
"It hurts really, really bad because my business relies on foot traffic," she said.
Carper said she is "not just asking you for a check," but she also would like to see the city take action through measures such as television advertising or billboard campaigns to encourage people to shop in downtown New Albany.
Dan Hardesty, owner of Eureka Menswear is among the business owners who called for funding from the City of New Albany after facing a loss in revenue at his consignment shop, which opened at its downtown Main Street location in April.
On Thursday, he asked the city to pursue other options to support the businesses.
"People want to take credit for businesses being created and jobs being created, but the reverse of that is also true," Hardesty said. "You've got to be willing to take criticism for businesses being shut down and jobs lost."
Although the city itself will not provide grants, Applegate said he is working with One Southern Indiana to seek other avenues to help the businesses. This would involve a "joint effort" involving multiple organizations and community partners.
He said he is still in the process of working through the details and expects to have a better idea of possible options by the council's first meeting in February.
"We've got to get it to where we can actually say this is available and this is what we can do," he said. "We're looking at all of the business district in downtown. We know a lot of people are having trouble with all of the updates that are happening as well as the bridge [closures] and other items. So we're close, but we're not there yet."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.