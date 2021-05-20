NEW ALBANY — Despite objections from a trio of city council members, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission will decide how $16.83 million in federal relief funds will be spent.
The council approved on final reading Thursday an ordinance establishing guidelines and processes for how the city will administer the American Rescue Plan Act funds, ceding its control to the commission.
The three council members who voted against the ordinance — Scott Blair, Al Knable and Josh Turner — said the body is neglecting its oversight duties.
“We need to make sure that we make the best decisions for the city, and having it in the hands of five people is not the best process,” said Blair, who offered an amendment that would have replaced the commission with the council in the ordinance.
That amendment, along with another one proposed by Turner that would have allowed the commission to administer the funds with the council having final approval of any expenditures, was defeated by a 5-3 vote. That was the same tally as the final ballot on the ordinance. Councilman Pat McLaughlin, who voted in support of the measure on first and second readings, was absent Thursday.
The redevelopment commission consists of three mayoral appointments and two council members. Jason Applegate and Jennie Collier are the council members serving on the commission, and both said the board and the city's redevelopment department are capable and better qualified for handling the federal funding.
Redevelopment oversees expenditures of federal Community Development Block Grant funds annually, and the department has helped the city achieve clean audit reports based on the way its managed that program, Applegate said.
“The system is working,” he said. “This is exactly what we do for our budgets every year. It's no different.”
Collier emphasized that the council can express its interests and concerns to its two members who sit on the commission. She added that commission members must OK expenditure claims for redevelopment, so no checks can be cut without their approval.
But Blair countered that the city could risk negative audit findings if it doesn't adhere to all federal and state guidelines.
Todd Caldwell, director of audit services for the Indiana State Board of Accounts, stated in an email to Blair that the council would still be held responsible for use of the funds even if it delegated control to the commission.
He also said the commission is only authorized to handle redevelopment matters. Blair said that could increase the risk of the city and the council receiving a negative audit finding if “Redevelopment overexerts their authority and makes a decision on things they can't make decisions on.”
There's also the chance the city could have to repay portions of the federal funding if it's used inappropriately, and that's why having council oversight is important, Blair continued. He also said no other city councils in Indiana appear to be ceding control of the federal funding oversight to redevelopment commissions.
Knable added that the council members are elected by the public, so there's more accountability with the fiscal body of the city compared to the commission.
“We are the most accessible body,” he said. “We can be directly held accountable if folks don't like our decisions, and that's what I fear is being lost here and regret the most.”
The first half of the funds are expected to be received in the next few weeks, with the second half coming next year. Local governments must spend the funding by the end of 2024.
Safe Haven Baby Box approved
The city council approved installing a Safe Haven Baby Box at a New Albany fire station by a 7-1 vote, and thanks to anonymous donors, the $15,000 needed for the project will be covered privately.
Turner sponsored the ordinance, which initially called for the expense of purchasing and installing the box to be footed through riverboat funds.
Knable said he was approached by a couple who wished to pay for the box, and he said they wished to remain anonymous at least until the legislative process concluded.
The boxes were created as a way for mothers to safely surrender a baby anonymously, which is permitted by law. The subject was spotlighted earlier this month when a newborn baby girl was surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box at a Clarksville fire station.
“This is the last option for a mother,” Turner said in describing why he believes it's important for New Albany to also have a baby box.
The ordinance doesn't specify where the box will be placed, though Turner and Collier said the downtown fire station would be the best option.
Collier asked for an amendment to the measure, which was approved, which will bring the topic back for discussion annually in order for the council to gauge if additional funding is needed. Collier said she also wants the issue revisited annually so that the public is reminded that the baby box is available.
Councilman Bob Caesar cast the lone vote against installing the ordinance.
“I'm very much against this,” he said. “I just think this promotes bad behavior.”
It would be safer for a woman to surrender her baby at a hospital as opposed to dropping off the infant in a box at a fire station, Caesar continued.
“I don't think we need to be in the baby business. I don't think we need to be in the medical business,” he said.
The New Albany fire union voted in support of the baby box and released a statement that was submitted to the council.
“The addition of the baby box could possibly save a baby in New Albany, just as it did in a neighboring community,” the New Albany Professional Firefighters said in the statement.
The ordinance will require a final reading, likely to be held next month, before it's officially approved.
