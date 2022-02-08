NEW ALBANY — After nearly an hour of deliberation, the New Albany City Council decided to send a resolution regarding traffic to the public safety committee.
The resolution, which was set to be introduced by council members Josh Turner and Scott Blair on Monday night, intended to call for greater traffic calming measures. Before the council heard the non-binding resolution, Council President Jason Applegate made the move to table the conversation and send it to committee.
“I’d like to see these resolutions or all resolutions go through committee,” Applegate said at the meeting.
In regards to the traffic calming resolution, Applegate said he wanted to see it go to the public safety committee as they are already looking at similar issues.
“It needs to be looked at, and it needs to all be put together otherwise we’ve got one person’s idea over here, two people’s idea over here when we have a committee and a process set up,” Applegate said.
Turner, Blair and council member Al Knable all spoke in favor of having the resolution be discussed at Monday’s meeting, as opposed to having it sent to committee.
For Knable, he said time was of the essence on this resolution.
“Yes, we’ve had traffic issues throughout this city since I’ve been on here before and long after I’ll be gone, but when I’m getting emails and phone calls routinely with regards to speeding, I don’t see where a delay of even another week, two weeks is warranted, when we can take positive action on the issue tonight,” Knable said.
Turner mentioned several instances over the last two years when traffic calming had been brought up at the council but said that no action was made.
Applegate countered Turner’s point, stating that there were still changes and improvements that were made regarding traffic.
Blair, who represents District 6, said that the changes he has seen in regards to traffic calming have primarily been in the downtown area or main roads, not in the more suburban parts of the city.
“We’ve really not put attention just into the regular neighborhood streets. We’ve done attention to things that have been rebuilt, redesigned, redone but we haven’t done anything in the neighborhoods,” Blair said. “Now's the time to do something, we can’t just continue to push things off.”
The council voted to have the committee come back to the council at their first meeting in March, having discussed the resolution.
Since Turner would have been the council member to introduce the resolution, he will meet with the committee meeting but will not have a vote.
The council also sent a resolution to committee that was put on the agenda by council member Robert Caesar regarding the Floyd County Building Authority.
House Bill 1134
Council member Greg Phipps took time at the beginning of Monday's meeting to share his opposition to House Bill 1134.
The bill would require teachers to post curriculum online for parents to see, and parents could control what their children are learning in schools.
As a professor at Indiana University Southeast and with a background in education spanning 35 years, Phipps criticized the bill for legislating what can be taught in Indiana public schools.
“Largely this stems from the dog whistle issue that's been generating in our culture on critical race theory. Critical race theory is really the teaching of American history. Systemic racism has been a part of our history since our founding and continues to be a part of our history today,” Phipps said.
