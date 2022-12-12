NEW ALBANY — Motorist speeding and traffic flow, especially at the intersection of East Spring and East Fourth Streets in New Albany, has been causing safety concerns among residents and council members.
During Thursday's New Albany City Council meeting, a resolution calling for traffic calming throughout downtown will receive a vote.
Council members have been receiving reports and concerns related to many of the intersections in downtown New Albany.
“We’ve had some ongoing traffic concerns at numerous intersections throughout town,” said Al Knable, New Albany council member. “Some of those were alleviated by going to two-way rather than one-way streets, some of them were not alleviated by that.”
Since the city has had more residential developments in the downtown area, it has led to more pedestrian traffic, Knable added. This along with bridge closures brings more vehicle traffic to the downtown.
Knable and council member Greg Phipps are sponsoring the resolution. It calls upon the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety to deploy traffic calming measures including stricter enforcement, educational efforts, improved signage and stiffer penalties to those who violate ordinances.
The intersection of East Spring and East Fourth Streets was brought to the attention of Knable from a resident that walks through the intersection every day on their way to work. They said that there has been a lot of speeding vehicles going through the intersection.
At the intersection, there are pedestrian-activated flashers, but they are not slowing or stopping motorists as intended.
“We hoped that would bring attention to that pedestrian crossing and cause people to slow down,” Knable said. “But the people I’ve talked to since then, that has not been the desired effect. Either they can’t be seen or they’re being disregarded.”
Diane Christopher, owner of Sweet Stuff Bakery along East Spring Street, said her business has benefited from more motorists downtown, but added there have been some negative effects.
“I love being in a place where we can be seen, that’s why I bought this building,” Christopher said Monday. “What I don’t like is you can’t get out of Fourth Street onto Spring Street going left.”
Christopher added that she knows of at least four accidents that happened at the East Fourth intersection, with one of them being an employee of hers. She said that it is because it is hard to see over the vehicles parked on the side of the road.
She went on to say that adding a stoplight or adding stop signs to make it a four-way intersection would help.
“I’m disappointed too that somehow people don’t pay enough attention to the pedestrians,” Christopher said. “I think the city’s done everything they can do to make that work. I do worry a lot because I’ll see people want to try to come across and nobody stops.”
