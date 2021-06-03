NEW ALBANY — Motorists could park their vehicles for 48 instead of 24 hours on public streets under an ordinance amendment proposed by New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner.
The ordinance that would be amended is for overnight parking, but the city doesn't typically enforce restrictions during daytime hours aside from street-sweeping regulations.
Turner said Thursday the pandemic was one of the reasons that influenced his belief that the restrictions should be changed.
“Businesses have changed and they're going to change permanently where people telecommute more, so there's not going to be a need to leave the house as often,” he said. “I think the code needs to reflect that and change according to the needs of the people.”
The amended ordinance to be considered by the council Monday also states that with improved walkability and the addition of bike lanes in New Albany, people are using alternative means for travel.
Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods would be the primary areas affected by the amendment. Those parts of New Albany see the most vehicles parked on streets, for business and residential causes.
Turner said more and more people are moving downtown with some living above shops and businesses, which affects parking.
Councilman Greg Phipps represents District 3, which encompasses downtown. On Thursday he said he has mixed feelings about the amendment.
“I could see where it would be beneficial for residential neighborhoods, but detrimental for downtown businesses,” Phipps said.
Businesses need parking availability to serve customers, and allowing vehicles to remained parked in front of establishments for two days could create accessibility problems, he continued.
“If I do support it, there would probably have to be a different standard for residential districts versus downtown,” Phipps said. “Keep the max at 24 hours downtown, but possibly extend the hours in residential neighborhoods.”
Also Monday, the council is to consider on final reading installing a Safe Haven Baby Box at a New Albany fire station. The ordinance was approved on initial readings last month, and a private donor has offered to cover the $15,000 purchase and installation expense.
Monday's meeting will be virtual and will begin at 7 p.m. Public comments can be submitted to City Clerk Vicki Glotzbach by 8 a.m. Monday at vglotzbach@cityofnewalbany.com. Comments must include the author's name and address.
