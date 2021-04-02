NEW ALBANY — Two Republican city council members are seeking to create a New Albany Environment and Sustainability Commission.
Councilmen Josh Turner and Al Knable are sponsoring the ordinance, and it's set for introduction Monday. If approved as proposed, the commission would consist of seven voting members along with two non-voting students.
The commission would operate in an advisory capacity, as the city administration and council would have the final say over funding and public property. But Knable and Turner said the body could still bridge nonprofits already working on sustainability efforts with city resources.
“I do a lot of work with Citizens Climate Lobby locally. We lobby for environmental changes that are bipartisan up at the federal level,” said Turner, who is the primary author of the ordinance.
“It's definitely something that's needed and I think it's a good thing for conservatives to be on board with, and not just the Left.”
The picks for the commission would be spread out between the council, administration and the initial members of the body.
The mayor would have one appointment, as would the city's director of planning and zoning. Two of the members would be appointed by the council, and the council's president would select the two students. One of the students would have to be a New Albany resident attending college, and the other a New Albany resident attending high school.
Once the four voting members of the commission are selected, the body would pick the remaining three members.
The ordinance specifies that the commission should be diverse and multidisciplinary “by incorporating community members with backgrounds in different areas such as social sciences, earth sciences, environmental advocacy and business.
Or as Knable described, the commission should consist of experts and not politicians.
“It's a way for people to have input on the subject without necessarily having to run for office,” he said. “It would be nice to bring different voices on board in a platform they would feel more comfortable with.”
Turner and Knable said the commission wouldn't be much of an expense, if any, to the city. It could also serve as a sounding board to consider major environmental issues facing New Albany such as cleanliness, protecting waterways and advocating for sustainability.
“One of the biggest complaints I get as a city councilman is the cleanliness of our streets,” Turner said.
A topical issue for New Albany presently – the removal of a low-head dam from Silver Creek – is an example of a matter the commission could consider and make a recommendation, Knable said.
There are several efforts and developments underway that would also relate to the commission's purpose, Turner added.
“With us having Gallagher Station closing, ORIGIN Park, the dam, the Ohio River Greenway – now's the time to really show that New Albany cares about its cleanliness and the environment,” he said.
Monday's meeting will be held virtually beginning at 7 p.m.
