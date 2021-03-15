NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council will consider a resolution opposing a state bill that would expand Indiana’s voucher program.
Proponents of Indiana House Bill 1005 tout it as a means to provide more options for students and their families, while opponents have criticized it as a way of cutting public school funding.
The bill includes an annual grant of $7,000 per eligible pupil that could be used for private school tuition or other educational expenses.
Locally, boards for Greater Clark County Schools and New Albany-Floyd County Schools have approved resolutions opposing HB 1005. The NA-FC board also urged state leaders to vote against the companion Senate Bill 413 in a resolution.
Several public school districts across Indiana have come out in opposition to the legislation, while many private schools have supported it.
The resolution slated for council consideration during Thursday’s virtual meeting is sponsored by Councilman Bob Caesar.
The resolution states the city has experienced “significant economic growth” over the last decade, and that the quality of local public schools is a major contributor to that success.
“House Bill 1005 currently being considered by the Indiana General Assembly seeks to undermine public education throughout the City and poses a direct threat not only to the education of approximately 1,200 children currently enrolled in the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School System but to countless future generations of children in Floyd County,” the resolution states.
Councilman Al Knable said Monday he’s awaiting council discussion Thursday before deciding how he will vote. Among the issues, Knable said he wants clarification on what will happen if the council approves the resolution.
“I don’t know where it goes from here. If it simply sits here on somebody’s desk locally, what impact is it going to have,” Knable said.
He referenced resolutions he sponsored or supported including a call to minimize bridge closures during the Sherman Minton Renewal. Knable said that after the passage of that resolution, he orchestrated a meeting with stakeholders and state and federal officials to discuss the council’s stance.
Councilman Josh Turner said he plans on voting against the resolution, but not because of the details of the bill.
“We have state reps that write these bills and we have an elected school board that defends us in regards to this type of school legislation, so we shouldn’t even be discussing it,” he said.
“My questions are ‘Is every pothole filled? Is all the flooding in the city fixed? Are drugs taken care of in the city? Do we will still have homeless.’ If not, then why are we discussing something that’s not in our wheelhouse?”
The council is also slated to consider its annual contribution to One Southern Indiana on Thursday. The allotment is advertised as $30,000, which would come from riverboat funds.
Anyone from the public who wishes to speak or leave comments may do so by contacting New Albany City Clerk Vicki Glotzbach by 4 p.m. Wednesday at vglotzbach@cityofnewalbany.com.
