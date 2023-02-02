NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss contributing $55,000 for the ONE Fund for businesses on Main Street that are being affected by construction.
Last week, One Southern Indiana announced it would offer no-interest loans to downtown New Albany businesses affected by ongoing Main Street construction and the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
Eligible businesses must operate out of a “brick and mortar” location within the Central Business District of New Albany as an in-person retail, restaurant or bar, or personal services establishment.
They must be able to show a current lease agreement, building loan agreement or building ownership. They must have 50 or fewer full-time employees, have been in business at least two years or show monthly P&L statements and business growth and have no federal or state liens nor any outstanding judgments.
The city council will vote on appropriating $55,000 for the program, as $50,000 would go for loans and $5,000 will go for administrative fees such as closing costs.
Businesses that are approved for the loan will receive any amount between $2,500 to $25,000 with a 0% interest rate, and repayment will not start until January 2024.
Alongside the ONE Fund, the council will vote for the appropriation of $20,000 to go toward advertising for those New Albany businesses.
The money for the business loans and for the advertising will come from either Riverboat funds or Economic Development Income Tax, or EDIT funds. The council will decide which one to use at the meeting.
“We worked hard with them (One Southern Indiana) to be able to secure an option for some financial opportunity (for the businesses),” said New Albany City Council member Jason Applegate. “This was attributed to that fund to make sure that there is money to be able to loan out to these businesses.”
The money for the advertising of the businesses will be a parallel effort to the business loans to promote stores, restaurants and other shops in the city.
“The advertising dollars is to continue with what the administration has been doing,” Applegate said. “…with the videos, I believe they had a digital billboard and will continue to those efforts.”
One Southern Indiana will be the overseers of the $55,000 for the business loans.
“It’s going to be helpful if it’s approved,” said New Albany City Council Member Josh Turner. “I do have some concerns. One being that it looks like that may be designed to help businesses that have been there at least two years. I would like to see if there’s any flexibility in that.”
Turner would like to see some flexibility because some of the businesses affected by the construction have not been there for two years.
He added that the council should use the Riverboat funds rather than EDIT due to the Riverboat fund not being derived from taxes.
“I don’t want to put the taxpayers on the hook for this,” Turner said. “The EDIT funds, even though they are used for economic development, we could potentially use it elsewhere.”
One Southern Indiana is accepting loan applications through Feb. 10. Interested businesses can request complete eligibility requirements and loan terms by emailing Mike Fulkerson, 1si’s Small Business Navigator, at MikeF@1si.org.
