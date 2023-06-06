NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council voted Monday in favor of dissolving the interlocal agreement with Floyd County for the animal shelter.
The council voted 7-1 to approve the resolution. Josh Turner was the only one to vote against the resolution, and Adam Dickey was absent from Monday's meeting.
The council also committed to fully funding the New Albany-Floyd County animal shelter through the end of the year.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan expressed support for ending the agreement. He said in a Monday news release that the council's resolution "underscores the need for us to move forward to ensure the protection and well-being of animals in New Albany."
"It is in the best interest of the people of New Albany, the employees of the shelter, and the animals in our community for us to move forward by fully funding the shelter this year," he said. "Additionally, the shelter will continue to provide service outside the city limits in Floyd County through the end of 2023."
"Our shelter is one of the best in the region. This step will ensure that the health and welfare of animals will remain a top priority for our River City."
The city council's decision follows the NAFC Animal Shelter board's recommendation last month, which urged the city to end the interlocal agreement with the city.
City officials say they have not received any money for the animal shelter from Floyd County so far this year, and the county owes $1.3 million in back pay.
Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable said he feels that ending the existing agreement is an "important step" in resolving the issue, and it could serve as a "catalyst" for the city and county.
"It sounds like from the discussion and the concluding vote that the council is very clear they want this particular agreement to end and to look for another solution, so I accept that," he said.
He said if the agreement is dissolved, the city and county will need to explore multiple options for proceeding. This could involve a new interlocal agreement, or the county could provide services itself by contracting with an agency, "including but not limited to the City of New Albany," he said.
"I'm not concerned that any care is going to slip by in the next several months as it gets worked out," he said.
Floyd County Councilman Dale Bagshaw said at Monday's city council meeting that he wants to see county and city officials come together on the issue.
"We're one community of citizens that live in the second smallest county in the state of Indiana," he said. "I don't think we should act as if we're adversaries all the time. We should be working for the common good of the citizens of our community."
Bagshaw said the county government is not receiving the information it needs regarding animal shelter revenue and expenditures.
"It has been stated many times that the county doesn't pay their fair share," he said. "In my view, the county doesn't know what their fair share is because data requested by the council concerning total revenue and expenditures [have] never been provided."
Bagshaw said the interlocal agreement requires the city and county councils to meet in joint sessions to determine the budget, but for the past six years that he has served on the council, "that has not happened."
"The county has reached out a couple of times but it's never happened," he said.
He said the council attorney has told them that the agreement between the City of New Albany and Floyd County has been "breached, so we don't really owe anything."
In recent years, the county council has provided funding for the animal shelter at the end of the year based on expenditures instead of allocating the funding within the county budget.
Turner expressed his issues with ending the interlocal agreement at Monday's council meeting, and he noted his concerns about the city's lack of cooperation with the county.
He is also concerned about the shelter providing less service in Floyd County.
"I think dissolving the contract at this point in time is a bad idea," he said. "I think it's going to cost jobs, and I don't want city tax dollars to go to county-funded services, and they can contract with Harrison County for all we know. I think this is going to be a bad deal."
New Albany City Councilman Greg Phipps said when the county does not pay its share of the funding, the city covers the cost "because we don't want animals to suffer."
He said that Floyd County's animal issues "are very different than the city issues" but the municipalities could come to a compromise so that "anybody in the county can drop off a cat or a dog at the shelter."
"We're not going to ask questions, we're going to take care of it, but maybe we don't go pick a horse up in Greenville or something like that, so maybe we save a little bit of money on something like that, but then we can really beef up our animal shelter and make it a state-of-the-art facility. "
New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate said the city needs to make sure that animals and shelter employees are protected.
"We're going to get rid of this agreement, and then we're going to find out whatever that may look like for the next steps to make sure that our animals and our people are taken care of the rest of this year," he said.
