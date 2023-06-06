Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Hazy. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Hazy. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.