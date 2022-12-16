NEW ALBANY – The New Albany City Council met Thursday and approved 6 to 1 a resolution to recommend to the New Albany Redevelopment Commission that it provide $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to go to New Albany businesses affected by the downtown revitalization work.
Use of the ARP money for the businesses must be approved by the redevelopment commission because the council is not authorized to make decisions on the distribution of those funds.
Business owners on Main Street have been facing losses since construction on the street started in September. The $5.5 million Main Street Revitalization project will revamp the streetscape in downtown New Albany. It is expected to finish by late August 2023.
People with businesses on Main Street were able to talk about their concerns to the council about the construction causing their businesses to experience losses. Many of the owners were opposed to how the project was planned.
“Neither I nor any of the fellow Main Street merchants are opposed to the Main Street renewal project,” said Paul Foster, Fostered Up Art co-owner. “We all believe that when completed, the project will be a huge asset to the town of New Albany.”
Foster went on to say that there was a lack of communication from the city and a lack of consistent work being done from the contractors. He added that interrupting foot traffic for over a year is devastating to the small businesses.
Councilman Josh Turner was the only vote against the resolution being moved to the committee because he said he wanted to take action that night.
Turner said City Attorney Shane Gibson had more than two weeks to check the legality of the council authorizing ARP money to the businesses.
“He basically set it up to where they were forced to committee by waiting until 4:25 to tell us it wasn’t legal,” Turner said. “That’s two weeks, we could have changed it. These guys are here, they’re about to lose their business. I was committed to staying all night to get their problem resolved.”
In a 7-0 vote, the council amended the traffic calming resolution to be suited for all the districts in the city instead of just the downtown area around East Spring and East Fourth streets, which has been the focus of recent concerns.
Citizens have complained that the crosswalks in the city give a false sense of security.
Gibson suggested the council conduct tests around the city to see what would be the best solution to calm the traffic.
The council voted to await the results of the bigger study.
