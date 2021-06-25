FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany City Councilman Al Knable has announced his intention to run next year for Floyd County Commissioner.
The 54-year-old New Albany native set in motion a possible run back in March, when he filed fundraising paperwork.
His path to the position became more clear on Thursday, when current Republican Commissioner Shawn Carruthers said he is forgoing a re-election bid in favor of running for the state Senate District 46 seat being vacated by Ron Grooms.
Republican Knable was elected to his first term on the city council in 2015 and re-elected in 2019; he served as president in 2018.
He was the top vote-getter among council at-large candidates in both elections.
“It was very humbling as an unknown political quantity,” he said of his first election. “Our goal was to be the top vote-getter, and if we shot for that, hope to finish in the top three.”
Knable’s commitment to “not be out-worked” paid off in 2015, and he kept the pedal pressed down in his campaign for re-election four years later, with like results.
“The second time, it was humbling and gratifying, like getting a report card,” he said. “It showed voters thought we were doing something right.”
In discussing his hoped-for move to county government from city, Knable noted that he would still be serving city residents, since they are part of the county, he’d just represent others, too.
He emphasized that despite his new campaign, he will continue to focus on the tasks ahead for the city council, saying that he would still return every call.
Knable’s decision to run for Commissioner, he said, wasn’t made in the last 48 hours when he learned of Carruthers' political intentions. Knable said the foundation of his desire to be a countywide executive was laid further back — decades ago. His grandfather and two uncles all served as county commissioners.
“Service to community is a family tradition,” he said. “People say to me ‘Gee, that’s a thankless job.' I believe the converse of that … it’s rewarding. I enjoy helping people.”
If elected commissioner, Knable wants to help facilitate better communication between the county and the city and among county officials. He pointed to friction that emerged during the pandemic between Commissioners and the county Health Department, and he believes that as a physician he can help enable smoother interactions.
Knable said the city and county have a common interest — getting the most value for taxpayers’ dollars — and that should spur them to work together, including on purchases of equipment and supplies.
County concerns mirror those of the city, Knable said. He wants to double-down on infrastructure improvements, expand services like water and cable, and ensure recycling opportunities.
He also expects to engage in the ongoing debate over property rights between landowners seeking to develop their property and neighbors who are still farming.
“How do you maintain beauty and the rural quality and at the same time attract businesses?” he asked rhetorically. “Smart growth comes to mind. I don’t want to grow so fast that we have issues with roads and bridges.”
Knable pointed to the rehabbing of the Sherman Minton Bridge and his efforts that brought all parties together, including INDOT, to limit total bridge closure time during the renovation. He knows New Albany will still face traffic backups, and wondered aloud if it's time to build another west-end bridge.
Knable announced his Commissioner candidacy in a midday Thursday Facebook post, and the response he’s gotten has been favorable, with people already volunteering to help with campaign meet-and-greets and put “Able Knable” signs in their yards.
“We're off to a nice brisk start out of the gate,” he said.
In discussing his voting record on the city council, Knable says he tries to vote in the best interest of the public.
“I’m not an automatic ‘yes’ and not an automatic ‘no,’ and I’ve held true to that,” he said, indicating he has supported some of Democratic Mayor Jeff Gahan’s proposals and vehemently opposed others.
Should Knable be elected Commissioner in 2022, the remaining year of his term on the city council would be filled by a GOP caucus. Asked what he would tell a successor, he said, “I’d tell them the seat doesn’t belong to them, it belongs to the people. They represent the people, not the government.”
Knable said Floyd County is small but possibly the most diverse geographically. The city being “in the bowl” and the Knobs “on the ridge” has led to friendly competitions over the years, some of which have gotten out of hand, he said.
While Floyd County’s size doesn’t make it the ideal place for a huge commerce center like River Ridge in Jeffersonville, Knable wants it to be “a jewel where people want to come and live.
“I want it to be the safest, best place to live and raise a family.”
Knable's family includes wife Jessica — the couple has been married 25 years — and four children.
He graduated New Albany High School in 1984 and earned his undergraduate degree at Purdue before attending Indiana University School of Medicine for medical school and his residency. He graduated IU in 1992, then spent four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, but traveled the world.
After his discharge, Knable lived in Louisville for four years before deciding to return to his hometown of New Albany.
Knable is one of five managing partners in Associates in Dermatology, which has 10 clinics with over 150 employees and 22 doctors.
He has served on numerous community boards, including for the Salvation Army, NAFC Education Foundation and Hospice.
He also recently agreed to oversee the Emergency Food and Shelter program, a state and federal program for Floyd, Clark and Harrison counties. Friend Mark Seabrook administered the program before he passed away in April, when Knable was asked and agreed to step in.
“I felt I was inheriting something important to him.”
