NEW ALBANY — Mayor Jeff Gahan and at least one member of the Floyd County Commissioners should meet to discuss the differences over funding the joint animal shelter, New Albany City Councilman Al Knable said Monday.
His comments came during the first meeting the body has held since the Floyd County Council voted last week against committing to funding the 2021 New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter budget.
The inter-local agreement calls for the larger populated of the entities, which is currently Floyd County, to pay 51% of the annual shelter budget. The county hasn’t paid its full obligation based on the shelter budget in recent years and didn’t provide its 2020 funding until late in the year. But county officials haven’t received the information they’ve requested from the city including revenue and detailed expense reports.
Democratic city council members criticized the Republican-majority county council Monday for its decision. Meanwhile, Knable and fellow Republican New Albany Councilman Josh Turner said the city has an obligation to be transparent and to be open about county concerns.
“If they’re not getting the financials they’re requesting, I believe they do deserve that,” Turner said.
City Councilwoman Jennie Collier said that based on the discussion among the county council members on Jan. 26, there’s isn’t a mutual interest between the entities in terms of providing adequate service for animal control and the shelter.
“I just think it’s ridiculous that they did not approve any funds for their budget this year, and that they’ve been relying on riverboat funds to fund it when they have,” she said.
The county council is charged with fiscal matters and voted on the issue after receiving an inquiry from the shelter about 2021 funding. County council members said they want the agreement to be reviewed and for the city to provide documentation of expenses and revenue garnered through adoption fees, grants and donations.
Through the agreement, the city is the financial agent for the shelter.
The commissioners haven’t voted on the matter, though the funding would have to be approved by the county council.
But Knable said the contractual disputes fall into executive territory, and that’s why he suggested Gahan should meet with at least one of the commissioners to discuss the issue.
Based on the comments Monday, it appears the only side pushing for a potential end of the joint agreement is the city, Knable continued. He said he doesn’t know how separate county and city shelters would operate.
“I do know for sure that it’s going to increase the tax burden on the average citizen in New Albany and Floyd County,” Knable said.
The potential of increased expenses is one reason why Gahan and the commissioners should attempt to salvage the agreement, he added.
Gahan didn’t speak during the virtual meeting. He told the News and Tribune last week that the city would continue to fulfill its obligations to the shelter, which he said has been a great asset to the community.
The split of the joint parks department almost eight years ago was also referenced by some city council members. New Albany Councilman Pat McLaughlin said there’s been a track record of the county failing to honor its obligations.
City Council President Greg Phipps suggested it may be time to “cut ties” with the county if the funding agreement isn’t honored.
“I’m convinced if they’re not willing to put in their fair share, we need to take it over and have even a better shelter, and manage it sufficiently here in the city,” he said.
