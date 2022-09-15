NEW ALBANY — New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner has decided not to run for mayor several months after forming an exploratory committee.
In June, Turner formed the committee for the 2023 mayoral run, but the Republican is withdrawing from the race to run for re-election on the city council, he said.
Turner represents District 5 on the New Albany City Council, but he will be running for an at-large council seat in 2023. He said he received positive feedback upon forming the exploratory committee for the mayoral race, but he was concerned about a lack of candidates running for city council seats.
“At this point, it just became clear to me that I need to run for re-election on the council, and hopefully more candidates will want to work hard to win,” he said. "I hope that if re-elected, I can be an anchor for a new council that’s beholden to the people and not a political party or ideology.”
Turner, an IT engineer and veteran, was elected to the New Albany City Council in 2019. He said any funds contributed to his mayoral exploratory committee will be returned.
“I think I have been the voice of the people on council this last term, and I’ve done a lot of things to try and make the government more efficient for people,” Turner said. "I’ve really pushed hard for transparency and accountability, and I’ve really put the people first. I have put 100% into this job, and I hope people choose to support me.”
Incumbent Mayor Jeff Gahan, a Democrat, has not yet announced whether he will run for a fourth term next year.
In 2023, all nine seats for New Albany City Council will be up for election.
Turner said he still hopes to serve as New Albany’s mayor at some point, and running for the 2027 mayoral race “is still on the table.”
“I want to be mayor more than almost anything, but the only other thing I want more than that is to do what’s right for the City of New Albany,” he said.
