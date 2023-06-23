NEW ALBANY – Incumbent New Albany City Councilman Scott Blair is switching his party affiliation back to Republican after serving three consecutive terms as an independent.
Blair officially filed this week as a Republican for the District 6 seat. In a news release, he said his decision to run on the Republican ticket stems from his belief “in the party’s collective vision and the team’s commendable qualifications.”
“I am excited to align with the Republican team, whose dedication to good governance and informed decision-making resonates with my vision for New Albany’s future,” Blair said. “We are at a pivotal point in our city’s development, and it is crucial that we prioritize sound decision-making and responsible fiscal spending. By actively involving the public and business owners in the decision-making process, we can collectively shape a bright future for our community.”
Blair’s switch gives the Republican Party three current council members. No Democrat filed in the primary to run for the District 6 seat, though parties have until July 3 to caucus a candidate into an unfilled November municipal race.
Blair emphasized the importance of adopting a regional approach to governance in his statement, saying that the city should collaborate with surrounding government entities and participate in the development of Origin Park.
“Ensuring safe and livable neighborhoods is a priority for me,” Blair said. “We must implement measures to calm traffic and promote responsible driving practices within our residential areas.”
Floyd County Republican Party Chair Heather Peters said bringing Blair “back onto the team is a testament to the strides we’ve made to build momentum towards November.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.