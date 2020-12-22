NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Redevelopment Commission sets a goal of deeding a few vacant properties each year to Habitat for Humanity so that they can be turned into a home in support of affordable housing.
The commission on Tuesday donated another property toward that cause. The body voted unanimously to deed the lot at 252 Jackson St. to Habitat for Humanity.
“We’ve always had Habitat for Humanity in mind for this property,” said New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten.
The house that was previously on the property was razed by the city because of its poor condition, he said.
Jerry Leonard, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Clark County and Floyd County, said a family has already been selected to receive the house once it is constructed on the property.
A single mother of two teenage boys will be the future tenant of the property, he said.
“We’ll be able to keep them here in New Albany and going to New Albany High School,” Leonard told members of the commission before they approved the transaction.
In attempting to keep with the design of other homes in the neighborhood, Leonard said the house will be a three-bedroom, two-bath construction.
Habitat for Humanity has a rigorous set of guidelines and achievements an applicant must adhere to before they are considered for home ownership.
Leonard said 2021 is shaping up to a busy year for the organization. A property previously given to Habitat from New Albany along north Pearl Street is slated for a new house next year along with the Jackson Street project.
Staten said the city has been pleased with the quality of work performed by Habitat and that such partnerships can bring more affordable housing options to New Albany.
“This is a great potential project for them and we’re excited to be a part of it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.