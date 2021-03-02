NEW ALBANY — A request to use the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater for a May concert was rejected Tuesday, as city officials said they're still determining how to proceed with allowing public facilities to be used for large events.
Adam Thomas had asked the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety to permit him to host a concert titled “Names and Faces on the Wall” on May 28.
“I'm not real comfortable having a concert in view of the pandemic we're under,” said Warren Nash, president of the board during the virtual meeting.
The other two board members agreed and added that Thomas failed to provide a detailed safety plan for the proposed concert. Thomas didn't speak during the meeting.
Michael Hall, director of city operations, said Tuesday the city is working with the Floyd County Health Department to set COVID-19 guidelines for concerts and other large gatherings at the amphitheater and New Albany Bicentennial Park.
“Those specific plans are not in place yet, so we could not approve a large concert at the Riverfront Amphitheater at this time, but we are working closely with the health department to determine how to move forward with events such as this while still keeping everyone safe.”
Hall said the city anticipates that the Bicentennial Park Concert Series and the Independence Day celebration, which is held on July 3, will take place in 2021. The city also plans to open the River Fun Family Waterpark this summer, Hall said, adding that the city will confer with the health department to ensure the venues are safe.
Some events have been approved for public spaces. Last week, the board of works OK'd a plan for the Kentucky Derby Marathon to use some city streets on April 24. Though officials said 700 runners are expected, they aren't likely to be in large groups since marathoners run at their own pace.
The board of works also OK'd the limited use of sidewalk space on March 27 and March 28 along East Market Street for an event titled The Dark Market. It's a joint venture between local businesses Raven's Roost and Pints & Union, which will be held at the restaurant and will include local vendors.
Hall said the city hopes to be back to a normal routine for using public venues by the summer or early fall.
“From our discussions with the health department, the best thing that the public can do to ensure that we get close to normal as quickly as possible is to get vaccinated if you are eligible, as well as continue wearing your mask, social distancing and practicing proper hand washing,” Hall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.