NEW ALBANY — Ten years ago donut lovers could drive around the back of Honey Creme Donut Shop in New Albany to purchase their favorite pastry and cup of coffee without leaving the comfort of their car. Starting this week, customers are once again able to enjoy the luxury.
The donut shop has been a New Albany staple since it was opened in the late 1940s. Now, the legacy continues with Andrea Van Horn, who married into the family and now owns the local business.
“Just being a part of it makes me feel like it’s Christmas every day,” Van Horn said of the business.
Van Horn said the shop attempted to run a drive-thru years ago, before she was in charge, but the business plan just did not include enough staffing to run it efficiently.
Since it planned to open the drive-thru, Honey Creme welcomed four new members, rounding the entire staff count up to 10. Of the 10 staff members, six of them are family.
Van Horn has owned the business since 2016 and has wanted to open the drive-thru backup for four years. She was finally able Monday to celebrate achieving the goal.
“It’s the perfect season, it’s the perfect opportune time with what’s going on in the world to have a drive-thru. I think it’s important,” Van Horn said.
By making the drive-thru an option for her customers, Van Horn hopes to increase the donut shop’s business.
The drive-thru is fully operating but Van Horn is still finishing the parking lot with signage and painting. The shop will have a grand opening of the drive-thru once everything else is in place.
Van Horn submitted a proposal to the Board of Public Works and Safety to turn the alley behind the shop into a dedicated one-way street to ensure a safe flow of traffic.
Along with selling the sweets in the store and in the drive-thru, Honey Creme Donut Shop also caters donut cakes for any kind of events including weddings, birthdays, baby showers and anniversaries.
The shop is at 514 Vincennes St. and is open from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
