NEW ALBANY — The childhood education and daycare service Head Start and Early Head Start will be moving to a more accessible location in New Albany, after receiving $800,000 in grant money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act.
Head Start and Early Head Start are nationwide services that provide programs aiding low-income pregnant women, children and families in child development and school readiness. The services range from health and development screenings to developmental support for parents.
“We are grateful to the city for this opportunity to expand our educational services,” Director of Head Start and Early Head Start Tara Meachum said. “This new location will allow us to provide more center-based services for 0-5 year old students in a more centrally located area.”
With the grant money, the facility will be moving to Colonial Manor Shopping Center off Charlestown Road. The funds will help with the build-out of the new location. Currently, the organization is located off of Corydon Pike in New Albany, and the lack of public transportation in the area makes the programs less accessible to families.
Head Start provides school bus transportation for students in part-day programs, but there is no transportation available for students in full-day or Early Head Start classrooms.
In the New Albany Redevelopment Commission (NARC) meeting on Tuesday, Meachum said they serve 38 students at the current facility, only utilizing two of the building’s three classrooms.
If the programs do see an increase in students, the new facility will be prepared with seven classrooms that, according to a news release from Mayor Jeff Gahan’s office, can accommodate 115 students.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the ARP funding. Commission member Adam Dickey said the funds will go to a good cause.
“The record Head Start has in this community and nationwide is beyond reproach,” he said.
