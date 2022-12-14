NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany is preparing to update its plans for the western side of its shoreline.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission voted Tuesday to enter into a $24,900 professional services agreement with HWC Engineering to develop a final master plan and conceptual design for the planned riverfront project at the former QRS Recycling site.
New Albany Economic Development Director Claire Johnson said the updated plan will establish goals, facility needs, a budget and a timeline for the River Recreation project, and it will serve as an update of the city’s 2017 master plan.
The plans to create the River Recreation park at the old recycling site are part of the city’s ongoing project to extend the Ohio River Greenway. The city is working to establish new trails and amenities along the western portion of the riverfront.
River Recreation will include pedestrian/cycling paths, family-oriented amenities, green space, connectivity to the Ohio River and an updated boat ramp. The development at the former QRS site will connect with Falling Run Creek.
The city acquired the QRS Recycling site in 2017.
“This is just another further extension of the Greenway trail, which has been highly successful,” New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said. “So this adds a nice focal point for the extension of the Greenway.”
Work is underway as the City of New Albany extends the Ohio River Greenway past its ending point near the New Albany Flow Park.
Gibson expects the master plan and conceptual design to be completed in February of 2023.
Jennie Collier, a member of the New Albany City Council and the New Albany Redevelopment Commission, said she is excited to see progress in that area of the city. She is the council member for District 1, which includes the area that will be developed for the River Recreation project.
“It’s nice to feel some love in the west end,” she said. “I love the entire city, but the west end is really close to my heart, and I really think that’s going to be a stepping stone to hopefully the west end becoming more like what downtown is like,” she said.
The City of New Albany’s Silver Creek Landing project is also underway. The project will include trails to connect with the Greenway along Silver Creek and the Loop Island Wetlands, and the city plans to open recreational access to the creek.
In addition, the City of New Albany is planning to establish the South Monon Freedom Trail, which would also connect with the Ohio River Greenway. In November, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission entered into a preliminary design agreement with HWC for a 1.46-mile pathway.
The trail would cut through downtown New Albany and eventually connect with a planned regional trail that would cover 68 miles from New Albany to Bedford.
