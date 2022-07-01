NEW ALBANY — Good humor, immense kindness and more than a few jokes greeted optometry patients at the giant white former mansion at 1501 State Street in New Albany for the past 44 years.
Dr. Michael Gettelfinger, a staple in the area, officially retired on Thursday.
The eye doctor is excited to turn over his practice that he and his wife, Jan Gettelfinger, built from the ground up. It's going to Dr. Jennifer Reynolds, who is accepting new patients and looking forward to meeting those that have trusted Dr. Gettelfinger for such a long time.
Just don't ask him what he's doing next.
"I've done this for 44 years, I don't know where I'm going," he said. "I wish the best of success to Dr. Reynolds. And you know what, you're just going to take off...you're going to be wonderful. I want you to be so successful. I don't know what I'm going to do."
Reynolds said she became interested in the practice because she always wanted to go out on her own.
"I was driving up and down State Street and saw the sign," she said.
So she walked in and was greeted by employee Cheri Wyss, the person who almost everyone who walks into the door talks to first.
"So I'm at my desk and she walks in and she's all excited," Wyss said. "She's like 'Is the building for sale, is the practice for sale? I want to buy it.' She just saw the sign."
The entire practice was a labor of love for Gettelfinger and his wife. He said his father found the location, which was attractive since the the couple could live upstairs. They got to work cleaning it up, painting it and renovating.
"By the way, I started cold," he said. "That means you hang your sign out. You're a barber. You're a painter. You make widgets. And you move to town and just have your sign, 'I'm Open.'"
The building expanded in 1991 with a new addition, which then resulted in the Southern Indiana Chamber of Commerce awarding the doctor the Beautification Award.
Gettelfinger has given back to the community throughout his professional career. Patients at the Family Health Center in Jeffersonville may remember him from his volunteer work at the location where he provided eye care to low-income families.
He had been with the New Albany Lions Club since 1978. He has volunteered with the United Way, Floyd County. He has also been an adjunct professor at Indiana University Southeast and an adjunct clinical instructor for the IU School of Optometry in Bloomington.
"Nothing has changed for 44 years," he said. "We've grown up in the small town. I guess maybe it's my personality, you just kind of feel like you love it."
Gettelfinger also has boundless respect and admiration for the workers at the clinic, who will also stay there under Dr. Reynolds. He said Wyss, Rachel Holcomb and Amy Yoder have been instrumental in the practice's success.
Dr. Reynolds said she's excited to carry on the tradition Gettelfinger has put into place.
"I feel like people don't want to be a number," she said. "They want to know they can walk in, say hi to Cheri, get their glasses adjusted and everybody knows their name. That's what I want to get back to."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.