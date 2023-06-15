NEW ALBANY — An upcoming event will focus on local services and opportunities for people with disabilities.
The upcoming Disability Resource Fair will take place June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Indiana University Southeast's Hoosier Room in New Albany.
Connections Case Management, a statewide organization serving those with disabilities, is organizing the fair in partnership with Self Advocates of Indiana, Hometown Waiver Solutions and Sweet Behavior.
Jessica Garber, marketing director for Connections Case Management, said the fair is focused on people of all abilities.
"So whether that be somebody that is blind or deaf or they have an intellectual or developmental disability, or they are the aging population, they have a physical disability — there are resources there for all different types of disabilities," she said.
Connections Case Management and Self Advocates of Indiana are presenting resource fairs across the state, and New Albany is one of nine fairs this year. This is the second year of the New Albany event.
There will be hands-on activities for families, and the New Albany Fire Department will present a Touch-a-Truck event in the parking lot. About 40 raffle prizes will be given out throughout the fair.
The resource fair will also feature two speakers. Mark Hublar, a New Albany resident with Down Syndrome and a motivational speaker, will talk about his advocacy for people with disabilities. His talk will take place at 10:30 a.m.
"He's going to be speaking about his life and his success and just what it means to be inclusive," Garber said.
The Arc of Indiana, an organization that advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will lead a conversation at 11:30 a.m.
"They are going to be doing some 'Mythbusters' conversations about things that people think are truths about services and the population in general, and they are going to dispel some of those myths," Garber said.
The fair will feature a variety of vendors, including statewide and local providers. Sweet Behavior, a disability services organization in Jeffersonville, will present information about its programs, which include music therapy and behavior management.
The Indiana Institute on Disability and Community will be available to teach people about the resources it offers to connect individuals with disabilities, including its FINDER database.
"It could be you're looking for food or you're looking for housing or you're looking for therapy, so you can type that stuff in there and it has a search engine that will help you find resources in your area," Garber said.
The fair will also feature several home health providers offering services for seniors in the community.
Garber said the parents often struggle with finding resources for children with disabilities.
"Your child's been recently diagnosed with a disability, and you're not sure what to do, and so having a one-stop-shop sort of situation where you can come and find out about a whole bunch of services in a short period of time, it's just very helpful to parents," she said. "You hear all the time that they're just so grateful and thankful that these types of events exist."
It can also be challenging for the senior community to find resources, she said.
"We're trying to make these events very open to all types of disabilities, because seniors are often looking for assistance and support, and they don't always have people who are there to help them," Garber said. "So having these resources available to them, it's just very important to them, because they don't access computers sometimes to be able to research things like younger people do."
