NEW ALBANY — A New Albany family is making waves in the entertainment world.
Bailey, Reese and Smith Gilbert are siblings who've booked national advertising campaigns and television shows.
Six-year-old Smith appeared in a Super Bowl spot on Sunday for the Christian-based "He Gets Us" campaign.
"It is pretty fun to act and you never know if you get the job," Smith said. "If you get the job, you get to go somewhere fun."
Smith did a self-tape to audition for the commercial in the studio his family set up at their home.
His mom, Bri Gilbert, said self-tapes are the way people audition following the pandemic, and Smith taped a scene with his sister in which they had to act out caring for a dog
"We have a studio at the house, a studio/craft room," she said. "We have a green screen/blue screen, blue is the color that really catches people's eyes, a couple ring lights. And we just film it in our home and I typically upload it to iMovie and kind of edit it down."
Smith has been auditioning for roles since the fall of 2022 and that's when he booked the "He Gets Us" ad.
His advertisement was shown between the first and second quarter of the Super Bowl. His scene features him in a bathroom with another child.
"We had family, all our family watch it, random people sending messages on Facebook," Bri said. "There's been a lot of positive feedback. It's kind of cool with us going to Catholic schools and this being a Christian group, it's kind of cool this is the first thing (he's been in)."
Smith also filmed other scenes for the Super Bowl advertisement.
"They used him in some background scenes the rest of the day," Bri said. "We were lucky we made the cut because there were a couple other scenes others kids did that they did not use."
The commercial was filmed in Frisco, Texas.
Smith said he would love to be in advertisements for Disney Land, Disney World, Disney Cruiselines or LegoLand in the future.
His sisters, Bailey and Reese, are also involved in show business.
Bailey and Reese have previously filmed for the Panic 9-1-1 series. Bailey is a Floyd Central High School student who is now involved behind the scenes in school productions.
Reese is a sixth-grade student at Highland Hills Middle School.
"Reese has been in a couple movies as well," Bri said. "Another one she filmed not too long ago in Tennessee, and another in Cincinnati."
