NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Farmers Market presented by Duke Energy and Develop New Albany will kick off the summer season Saturday.
The market is open 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays at the City Square Pavilion on the corner of Market and Bank Streets in downtown New Albany (202 E. Market St). The Farmers Market runs year-round at City Square.
“We’re excited to kick off the summer season of the market this weekend,” said Heather Trueblood, Program Coordinator for Develop New Albany. “The Farmers Market is a staple in our community. We invite the community to visit the market to shop, participate in an activity, and support this group of new and returning local vendors.”
In addition to the longer shopping hours, the summer season brings many activities for the community including:
• The Floyd County Family YMCA Summer Fitness Series kicks off Saturday, April 30, and will feature free fitness classes twice a month taught by local instructors.
• Energy Kids Day at the Market features scavenger hunts, big games, story time, book giveaways, and more. Sponsored by Duke Energy, these activities will take place on the third Saturday monthly on May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, and Sept. 16 from 8 am-Noon.
Stay up to date on events by using our social media channels.
Be sure to sign up your children for the POP CLUB starting May 20, thanks to a donation from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana Youth Philanthropy Council.
“Duke Energy appreciates the value that local farmers markets bring to the community”, said Lisa Huber, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy in southern Indiana. “Farmers markets support the local economy, promote good health, and provide a wider variety of fresh food locally while supporting family farmers.”
Another program that the New Albany Farmers Market executes is Double Up Indiana. The market accepts SNAP benefits. Consumers can come to the information booth and use their SNAP card to withdraw money and through a generous grant, we are able to match that amount for the purchase of additional fruits and vegetables (up to $20 per market day). The Double Up Indiana program is made possible by donations from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and the Indiana Department of Health. For more information on the Double Up Indiana program, go to https://doubleupindiana.org
Volunteers are still needed for the market to ensure the success of what has been a mainstay of New Albany for many years. Those interested in volunteering at the market can email Heather at farmersmarket@developnewalbany.org.
For updated information, follow @NAINFarmersMarket on Facebook.
