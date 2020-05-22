NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Farmers Market will resume operations and open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 23 – but with several new safety guidelines that include the use of personal protective equipment, central entrance and exit locations, and a no-touch policy as it pertains to products.
Patrons will be asked to wear masks, use the marked entrance and exit, practice social distancing of 6 feet at all times, refrain from sending more than one to two family members to shop, leave dogs (previously welcomed) at home, and utilize pre-paid and pre-order options available via the Develop New Albany website, developnewalbany.org.
The New Albany Farmers is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the City Square Pavilion located on the corner of Market and Bank streets in downtown New Albany. For updated information, follow @NAINFarmersMarket on Facebook.
