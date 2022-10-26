NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany is completing the design phase to improve a busy intersection along Charlestown Road, and work is expected to begin in 2023.
The city is planning to upgrade the intersection at Kamer Miller Road, St. Joseph Road and Charlestown Road to create better traffic flow.
In a statement sent to the News and Tribune, New Albany City Engineer Larry Summers said the growth in the city “has caused the need to evaluate the intersection.” The project has been under consideration for several years.
The design is being finalized, and the project will soon be bid out, Summers said. He did not go into the specific details of the design.
"We will know more about the timeline regarding this project after it has been bid out, which will occur in early 2023,” Summers said.
The intersection includes a three-way stop at the convergence of St. Joseph and Kamer Miller, and a short roadway leads to the stoplight on Charlestown Road.
New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the improvements will “clean up that bottleneck" where you come to and from Charlestown Road at the Kamer Miller and St. Joseph intersection.
Gibson said the city is looking into improvements to timing at the intersection's stoplight and making it so that “there’s one way in and one way out” at the intersection to improve traffic flow.”
“It’s a poorly designed intersection [created] decades ago, and the city’s growth has surpassed what that can support anymore,” he said. “This will clean up that intersection and allow easier egress and ingress and then also allow us hopefully for some future development along that road frontage along the highway.”
The intersection is located north of Interstate 265. Businesses located along or near the intersection include a Marathon gas station and Dunkin' Donuts at the meeting of St. Joseph and Kamer Miller roads, as well as Cattleman’s Roadhouse on St. Joseph Road.
Prosser Career Education Center is located on the other side of Charlestown Road.
According to an employee at the Marathon, the station at St. Joseph Road will be permanently closing, and Monday will be the last day of business. She said the gas station’s lease is expiring but did not go into further details.
Gibson said he is not aware of plans for the Marathon property, but he noted anticipated growth along the intersection.
“We haven’t really gotten any finalized business proposals about what’s coming there at this time,” he said.
