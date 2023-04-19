NEW ALBANY — The new firehouse on Charlestown Road in New Albany is modern, sleek and fully updated with a gym, living quarters, spacious kitchen and the city’s first Safe Haven Baby Box.
It’s got all the bells and whistles of a 21st Century structure and replaces an older firehouse in the neighborhood.
City leaders dedicated the fire station at 2557 Charlestown Road on Wednesday morning.
“This is a great day for our community and a significant investment in our public safety; our city’s commitment to public safety is unwavering,” said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. “And this new fire station is a testament to that commitment, with the state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. Our firefighters will be better equipped to respond to emergencies and protect our community.”
Gahan said the station, Fire Station No. 5, is a symbol of growth in New Albany. City officials said American Rescue Plan funds were used to pay for the new fire station.
“All of our stations have been updated, I would like to thank you for making our departments a priority in public safety,” said New Albany Fire Chief Matt Juliot. “I would also like to thank our Redevelopment Director Claire Johnson and the Redevelopment Board for all of your support over this project. I would also like to think City Council. I appreciate all of your support.”
He also thanked the builders and developers of the fire station, along with firefighters.
The city’s redevelopment commission passed a resolution last year approving $1 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for the construction of the new firehouse, which replaces the fire station at 1709 Twin Oaks Drive.
Those funds paid for part of the project.
The firehouse on Twin Oaks Drive was built in the 1960s and previously Chief Juliot said that location dealt with maintenance and mechanical issues.
The new building has a gym with cardio and weight lifting equipment. It has a large open common area with a spacious kitchen attached, along with living quarters.
A unique feature of the fire station is its baby box, which is a climate-controlled box where parents can surrender infants they cannot take care of. If an infant is surrendered into the box officials will be alerted to it and be able to tend to the baby.
“I think mothers should have a chance, if they need to, to do something and this is an option for them,” said New Albany City Council member Josh Turner, who sponsored a measure calling for the installation of the box “It’s discreet. The way it’s set up, with Safe Haven laws, you can actually just technically bring (a baby) to firefighters, but the problem is some of them (want the discretion.)”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.