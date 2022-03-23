NEW ALBANY — After nearly 24 years of service, New Albany firefighter Sylvia Gardner is retiring from her dream job.
Gardner’s lifelong dream started when she was 5 years old in elementary school. She wanted to follow in the footsteps of her Uncle Carl who was a firefighter in Louisville.
“I really just wanted to ride on the back of the truck and hold on to the pole at the time,” she said.
Though she knew what she wanted to be, Gardner was constantly being told that fire service was a male-dominated field and she couldn’t do it. Knowing there were people that doubted her ability to become a firefighter made Gardner work for it even harder.
“My mother taught me: ‘If you want it, you can get it. You are a winner because you come from a line of winners,’” Gardner said.
After college, the Louisville-native heard from a friend that the New Albany Fire Department was conducting testing for new recruits. When Gardner took the physical test, there was no difference for the men and the women — they were expected to compete with the same time restraints.
Gardner said she was in shape from playing basketball in college, though she did have to alter her body a little to be able to carry the required extra weight and climb the 100-foot ladder.
She passed the exam on her first try.
“I was like 'wow I really could do it.' I didn't think I could,” she said, “It made me reflect on the devastation of them telling me no I couldn't do it and just the great joy of ‘I did this. I passed the test,’”she said.
A few months later Gardner got the call offering her the position.
“I just appreciate Chief Ron Toran and, at the time it was Mayor Doug England, to give me that opportunity to be able to come and show what I can do and what other women can do after me,” she said.
Gardner started with the department along with the only other woman on the team, and she said the two stuck together.
“We had to get through what we had to get through as women,” she said.
Though Gardner faced a lot of discouragement before becoming a firefighter, it was quite the opposite with her team.
“No matter if you’re a male or female coming on the department you have to prove yourself that you’re able to do the job…Once you get to that first fire you have to be able to show them that you’re able to do it, and as a woman you had to show more,” she said.
“But the guys there, they helped me along. They pushed me along a lot.”
During her first couple of years with the department, Gardner couldn’t help but feel like her best was not good enough and contemplated quitting. But her co-workers, or her family as she referred to them, reminded her that it was not her time to quit yet.
They told her: “You're doing no more no less than what they’re doing, and you're working twice as hard to push it, so why would you give up?”
Another place Gardner turned to for support during her time with the department was her parents, Willis and Marcelene Gardner.
“Those were my rocks when I had my bad days at work, of things I’ve seen or things we had to do. Those were rocks to be able to talk to and sound off on,” she said.
Gardner finished her last shift at the New Albany Fire Department this week, taking on a new job in Louisville and making way for new recruits.
She knew it would be her time to move on when she wasn’t feeling sympathy for those around her, a point she reached when she lost both of her parents last year.
“I am so self-absorbed in my own pain…I’m within my own pain and I felt like I cannot give the people of New Albany my 100% like I’ve always have, and I thought it was time for me to go,” she said.
Looking back at her time with the department, Gardner said she will miss their family dynamic, like the way they came together for Christmas or when someone was in need.
Part of the family dynamic Gardner described included the way they joked with one another.
“The sense of humor from us within the fire department to anyone else would be in a gray area…but you gotta understand this is a family, and some things you say to your family, you can't say to anyone else,” she said.
Like a family, Gardner said no matter how dysfunctional they were, she knew they always had each others' backs.
Another woman will be joining the department soon, and Gardner plans to tell her that the joking is not meant to be negative, something she had to take time to realize.
“I think I took it more personal than what they meant it….I had to sit back and watch and I had to learn who was for me and who was against me, but I didn’t see a whole lot against me. I just had to learn that this is what they joke about, this is how it goes,” she said.
Having lived her dream of being a firefighter for over two decades, Gardner encourages kids to follow their own dreams.
“Tell that kid no matter where they're from, the projects, a trailer, the worst part of town, that if you have that dream, if you have that stride, especially being a little girl, strive to do that. Let no one take your dream from you,” she said.
