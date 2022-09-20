NEW ALBANY — The framing of a New Albany firehouse under construction on Charlestown Road has partially collapsed after a construction accident.
The accident took place Monday at the construction site of the new firehouse at 2557 Charlestown Road. Gray Construction, the general contractor for the construction project, provided a statement Tuesday regarding the situation:
"On Monday, Sept. 19, during the erection and bracing of wood roof trusses at the New Albany Fire Station, the contractor was bracing the trusses when they became unstable causing them to fall. No one was injured. While minor property damage occurred, construction progress will continue on schedule.”
The cost of the project is also not expected to change, according to Gray Construction. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
The project began this summer at Charlestown Road to replace the New Albany Fire Department’s Station 5 at Twin Oaks Drive.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan also released a statement following the accident.
"We are very thankful that no one was injured,” Gahan said. “Overall, the damage is minimal. Once completed, the firehouse is going to be a wonderful addition to fire protection for the neighborhood and the City of New Albany.”
