NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany, in partnership with the Carnegie Center for Art and History, announced the completion of the New Albany Flow Park Thursday, a one-of-a-kind skate-able work of art on New Albany’s waterfront, enhancing the Ohio River Greenway. The New Albany Flow Park is a unique and ambitious project that integrates art with healthy living and quality of place initiatives.
“The park is now a destination for locals and tourists alike, highlighting our shared Ohio River history in an unexpected way. It really removes the barriers to arts access, bringing free, interactive arts experiences directly to people in the community,” Carnegie Director Eileen Yanoviak said in a news release.
The concept originated with Carnegie Center curator Daniel Pfalzgraf, a lifelong skateboarding enthusiast.
“The New Albany Flow Park is a dream come true that will have a positive impact for many years to come,” Pfalzgraf said in the release. He credits New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, and the community for the “vision and commitment to bring this intersection of art, history, and physical activity to life.”
“This truly is an authentic park that will add to our growing list of amenities along the New Albany shoreline, and it would not have been possible without the support of some outstanding organizations,” Gahan said.
The $500,000 New Albany Flow Park renovation was made possible with support from SoIN Tourism, Develop New Albany, Carnegie Center for Art and History Inc., Humana Foundation, Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, Duke Energy Foundation, Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and Samtec Cares.
In early spring, a full ribbon cutting and celebration for the New Albany Flow Park will take place, including a memorial for beloved local skater Matt Brewer.
