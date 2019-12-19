Kevan Gentry tries out the New Albany Flow Park on opening day Thursday. The new skate-able public art project is located on the same spot as the old one, overlooking the Ohio River, and is a project led by the Carnegie Center for Art & History in partnership with the City of New Albany and others. While the Flow Park opened Thursday an official ribbon cutting celebration will take place in the spring. Gentry, a New Albany resident, called the Flow Park “amazing” and said “I have been waiting for something like this my whole life."

STAFF PHOTO BY CHRIS MORRIS