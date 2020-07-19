NEW ALBANY — Graduates finally received a chance to walk up and receive their diplomas, as two Floyd County high schools celebrated with in-person ceremonies Saturday, WAVE 3 News reported.
The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. had finalized plans in place for seniors at New Albany High School and Floyd Central High School to have a more traditional graduation ceremony in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes as many high schools opted for virtual ceremonies for graduating seniors in the 2019-2020 school year.
Each graduate participating received their diploma in addition to a face mask featuring their high school logo, according to WAVE 3.
The board created a safety plan for ceremonies to keep students, faculty and family safe. This includes holding two ceremonies for both schools, allowing 50 percent capacity within the school gymnasiums.
Each graduate participating received their diploma in addition to a face mask featuring their high school logo.
The schools also offered time between ceremonies for students to take pictures. All attending the event were required to wear face masks during the event.
For those unable to attend, the ceremonies were streamed online on each school’s YouTube channel; a repeat is available for viewing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.