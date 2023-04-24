Indianapolis – Now in its 37th year, 40 high school seniors from throughout Indiana including New Albany have been named 2023 Indiana Academic All-Stars, a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP).
In addition, 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees. The students were selected from a field of 276 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities. The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with university partner Purdue University, along with corporate support from Lifetouch.
The IASP Indiana Academic All-Stars program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored. By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives: ▪ Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves;
▪ Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence;
▪ Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and
▪ Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the Regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the following considerations:
▪ Student transcript, with a focus on Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, International Baccalaureate, and Advanced College Placement classes taken/grades received.
▪ Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular activities.
▪ Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.
The following NAHS student was recognized as a 2023 Indiana Academic All-Star:
New Albany High School's Wesley David Omerso was recognized as a 2023 Indiana Academic All-Star.
Floyd Central High School's Harrison Kane was recognized as a 2023 Regional Academic All-Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.