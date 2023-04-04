FLOYD COUNTY – Floyd Central High School and New Albany High School have both been honored with the distinction of being named a Premiere Community for Theatre Education for their outstanding commitment in the field.
The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) recognizes individual schools that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide theatre access and education to all students, and is awarded to schools and districts that provide teachers and students with the resources to achieve at or above standard according to the National Core Arts Standards in Theatre.
Twenty-five schools nationally were awarded this distinction. New Albany-Floyd County Schools (NAFCS) is the only district in the entire nation where more than one school received this honor.
“New Albany and Floyd Central provide opportunities for students that other Corporations can't match,” said Bill Briscoe, Interim Superintendent of New Albany Floyd County Schools. “Our theatre programs at both schools are examples of our many excellent programs. Our students and our community have been blessed to have many outstanding leaders in the area of performing arts. I encourage everyone to see what our students can do on the stage. They are amazing.”
To qualify for the distinction, Floyd Central and New Albany each submitted an individual lengthy application with detailed responses about funding, teacher development and evaluation, theatre class curriculum and participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the theatre program. Responses were verified with official documentation and reviewed by the Educational Theatre Association.
“Our programs continue to demonstrate the life-changing benefits of Theatre Education. Participating in educational theatre has changed lives in our community for over half of a century,” said Brooklyn Chalfant, Director of Theatre Arts at Floyd Central.
“Strong theatre programs in our schools benefit all students,” said Amy Miller, Director of Theatre Arts at New Albany. “It means giving our young adults a voice in the community to tell their stories, build confidence, friendships, and soft skills they will use beyond their four years of high school. Our programs provide countless opportunities for students to thrive on stage and backstage.”
“Awards are exciting, but I am most proud of the community that our theatre programs provide for students,” said Chalfant. “Any student of any ability can find a place to belong in our programs, developing skills for a future in any field that requires collaboration, self-discipline, leadership and creativity.”
Research affirms the educational and social-emotional benefits of participating in school theatre. In one study, at-risk middle school students who engaged in an after-school musical theatre program demonstrated improved confidence, creativity, resiliency, responsibility, collaboration and sense of community.
Another study found that students who received drama-based instruction made better connections to the curricular content. Ninety-five percent of school administrators believe that theatre experiences improve students’ overall academic skills.
“EdTA’s vision is that every student will have access to theatre education taught by qualified educators as part of a well-rounded education,” said Chief Content Officer Allison Dolan. “We’re proud to honor Floyd Central High School and New Albany High School for helping to achieve that vision.”
New Albany High School Theatre Arts is one of the oldest theatre programs in the state of Indiana and produces award winning theatrical productions, boasts a technical theatre program, provides in school theatre course programming and regular training for students. Named an Outstanding Theatre School by the Educational Theatre Association in 2004 and 2020, New Albany Theatre Arts has been chosen to perform on the main stage at the International Thespian Festival ten times. The program has been a Disney Theatricals pilot school and regularly provides a diverse season of plays, musicals, and workshops for students. Alumni can be found on Broadway, in tours, and regularly performing in professional theatre, film and television.
Floyd Central Theatre Arts offers students comprehensive opportunities both inside the classroom and out. With a full season of shows every year, Floyd Central students experience theatre in a "hands-on" learning environment through rigorous and project-based coursework as well as production opportunities in both performance and technical theatre. Students also participate in the Indiana regional and Recognized with the EdTA Theatre in Our Schools Advocacy Award in 2022, Floyd Central has been chosen to perform on the main stage at the International Thespian Festival nineteen times.
The program has been a pilot school for Disney Theatricals and Musical Theatre International, and has represented Indiana four times at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, the world’s arts festival.
