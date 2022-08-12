FLOYD COUNTY — Two middle school administrators from New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. have received recognition for their leadership.
Earlier this year, the Indiana Association of School Principals named the regional recipients of its annual awards. Hazelwood Middle School Principal Jessica Waters was named Middle School Principal of the Year for District 12, and Highland Hills Middle School Principal Emily Hatton was named Assistant Principal of the Year for District 12.
District 12 is a 10-county region consisting of school systems in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, Washington, Jefferson, Orange, Crawford, Switzerland and Ohio counties. The two administrators will be considered for statewide Principal of the Year awards, which will take place November in Indianapolis.
Waters has served as Hazelwood’s principal for 13 years, and she was also named District 12 Middle School Principal of the Year in 2016.
In May, she learned she had received the award for the second time.
“It’s a huge honor — I was kind of shocked that I had gotten it again,” she said.
As she reflects on her accomplishments, she is proud of her efforts to make the New Albany middle school into “family for not only the staff in the building, but also the students,” she said.
Waters started her career in 1998 as an English teacher in Corydon before working at NAFCS. She taught at Hazelwood for two years and taught at New Albany High School for two years. In 2004, she served as Jeffersonville High School’s dean of students for a year.
She returned to NAFCS to serve as assistant principal at New Albany High School for five years before beginning her current position at Hazelwood.
“I remember telling people when I taught here [at Hazelwood], ‘I’m going to be back, and I’m going to be the principal one day,’” Waters said. “So my goal is fulfilled.”
She likes the opportunity to “affect more change within the building” as an administrator. She also like to keep an “open line of communication” with Hazelwood teachers.
“At the teaching level you might not have been able to get certain things done, and as an administrator you can,” Waters said. “You’re like the voice for that building — for those children and for those teachers.”
When people ask Waters how many kids she has, she likes to answer, “well, I’ve got about 900 students.”
“All of these children — I try to think of them as my kids,” she said. “I want what’s best for them.”
Hazelwood Assistant Principal Jayme Nall said it has been a “phenomenal” experience to work with Waters, and she is “definitely deserving” of the principal of the year award.
“She is extremely supportive,” Nall said. “It’s definitely a collaborative atmosphere here. We work on things as a team. We come up with solutions as a team, so it’s just been a really positive experience working with Dr. Waters.”
Hatton has served as Highland Hill’s assistant principal for 14 years, and she was honored to be recognized for her work at the Georgetown school.
“In our job, you come to work every day of work, and there are not a lot of opportunities to be recognized,” she said. “Usually, you’re the ones recognizing others. I try very hard to recognize students and staff for all their positive accomplishments, and it was very nice to receive recognition.”
Hatton was hired as a teacher at New Albany High School upon graduating college in 1999, and during her nine years teaching there, she received her doctorate and principal’s license.
She transitioned to her position at Highland Hills as a temporary position filling in for an assistant principal, but it eventually turned into a permanent position.
Steve Griffin, NAFCS assistant superintendent of middle school education, congratulated both administrators at Monday’s board meeting. He was working at Highland Hills when Hatton started at the school, saying “she was a great addition to the team at that time and has been ever since.”
Griffin listed several of Hatton’s accomplishments at Highland Hills, including setting up initiatives such as “star awards” and “courtyard lunches” to reward students.
It has been an amazing job as a working mom, Hatton said.
“When I started here, my son was in kindergarten and my son was in second grade, and this position has allowed me as an administrator to have some balance between my job and still being a pretty present mom,” she said.
Hatton’s job involves discipline for seventh and eighth grade students, and she has been committed to inspiring positive change among students. It is rewarding when she is later able to recognize those students for their accomplishments.
“For a lot of people, that can be a tiresome job dealing with a lot of the negative, but I never viewed it that way,” she said. “I always viewed it as an opportunity to help kids change behaviors and hopefully change their path.”
Highland Hills Principal Wendy Ivey nominated Hatton for Assistant Principal of the Year. She describes the assistant principal as a “key part of our building” who has “great rapport with the staff.”
“She is such an important role model for our building and for our staff and students,” Ivey said. “She works so well with the staff and the parents, and we’re very fortunate to have her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.