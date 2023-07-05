As our nation’s shelters are overburdened due increased owner surrenders and longer stays for pets, BISSELL Pet Foundation is prompting a national call for adoption with its Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event.
Beginning Thursday through July 21, BISSELL Pet Foundation will partner with MetLife Pet Insurance to sponsor reduced adoption fees at participating shelters nationwide. The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is one of more than 335 organizations across the country participating in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes.
During the event, dog adoptions will be half-off, costing $40 for adoption. Cat adoption fees will also be half-off at $10, and kitten adoption fees reduced to $40.
The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is located at 215 W. Market St. in New Albany. For a list of current adoptable pets, visit www.nafcanimalshelter.org.
