FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany-Floyd County is altering its schedule to add virtual days for K-12 students as the district faces COVID-19 cases in schools.
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. announced the new schedule Monday evening. Students across the district will attend virtually on four Wednesdays, including Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.
The district will also continue its hybrid A/B schedule for grades 7-12, which has been adjusted for September and October. Starting the week of Sept. 14, students with last names beginning with A-K will attend school in person on Mondays and Thursdays and will attend virtually on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Students with last names starting with L-Z will attend in person on Tuesdays and Fridays and virtually on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
There have been about 20 positive COVID-19 cases across various schools in NAFC since the district started Aug. 12, according to Superintendent Brad Snyder. The new schedule with virtual learning on Wednesdays provides an “off day” aimed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, he said.
“We made the decision for student safety — I think need more measures of mitigation as opposed to less,” he said.
For students in grades 7-12, the virtual learning days for all students on Wednesdays provides more spacing between the time the two blocks of students are in the building to help with contact tracing.
“If we do have a positive [case] with close contacts on a Monday, it will help make sure the A [group] would be more likely be able to continue learning on the Thursday,” Snyder said. “Our goal here is to make sure we keep as many of our kids in school as we can — we don’t want to get to a tipping point where we’re forced to go virtual everyday. That’s what we’re trying to avoid.”
The new schedule also allows elementary schools to have more practice with virtual learning and learn “best practices” for engaging kids in high levels of instruction virtually, he said.
Staffing shortage is one of the biggest concerns as both students and staff quarantine due to positive COVID-19 cases in schools, according to Snyder. For example, there were a few bus routes that the district couldn’t cover Monday due to staff being under quarantine, he said.
“It was the first time it ever happened to me in my career, and it was definitely the result of the pandemic,” he said. “We don’t have enough staff and subs in the building, and we’re trying to operate all hands on deck...The staff ranks are thin, and it may get to a point where we have to have building closures due to staffing issues.”
Greater Clark County Schools also announced last week that it is updating its calendar to include additional virtual learning days to give staff more training opportunities. Sept. 9-11, Nov. 2 and Nov. 4-6 are now planned eLearning days. Sept. 4 and Sept. 8 were already scheduled as eLearning days.
