FLOYD COUNTY — A settlement was reached this year in a civil rights case related to Floyd Central High School’s handling of sexual harassment after a state agency found the school system failed to follow its own policies.
A local parent filed a complaint last year with the Indiana Civil Rights Commission against New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. pertaining to the district’s response to a threat of rape made by another student against his daughter. The ICRC filed a formal complaint against NAFCS with the state, and the case ended with a settlement in April.
The News and Tribune doesn’t identify the names of victims or alleged victims of sexual offenses.
In the summer of 2021, the daughter participated in the Turkey Bowl, an annual football event presented at Floyd Central. The parent said that during practice for the event on school property, a male student and football player posted a short video clip of the daughter on Snapchat to a group of about 50 other high school boys, and in the post, he made the comment “Should I rape her?”
According to the father, his daughter’s boyfriend was part of the group message and showed the post to her.
He and his daughter then spoke with Floyd Central Principal Rob Willman, as well as Joe Voelker, the school’s assistant principal for student development, and Jeff Cerqueira, the school’s athletic director and assistant principal for student activities. They were told that the administration would deal with the situation, the parent said.
The daughter was an incoming senior at Floyd Central at the time of the incident, and she has since graduated from Floyd Central, according to the parent. He feels that the issue was “brushed under the rug” by the Floyd Central administration in their initial response, he said. Disciplinary action against the student who made the threat included one day of in-school suspension and missing one football scrimmage.
The parent felt the punishment was insufficient, saying he was worried the student who posted the threat against his daughter would get “no real punishment or consequence or learn any lesson out of this.”
The father then reached out to Bill Briscoe, who was serving as the NAFCS assistant superintendent and Title IX coordinator, to file to the formal Title IX complaint. Briscoe is now serving as the corporation’s interim superintendent following the retirement of NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder, who stepped down effective June 30.
Briscoe and Jeanine Corson, NAFCS director of human resources, completed the formal Title IX investigation into the matter, according to the parent.
Following the investigation, Snyder told the parent that he didn’t feel the situation fully violated Title IX, but Snyder said the student’s social media post was a violation of several other school policies. Following the investigation, the student received two days of out-of-school suspension.
The parent said he feels Floyd Central handled the situation “poorly,” while the corporation “handled it better but still not to satisfaction.”
As he pursued a Title IX investigation in August, the parent also contacted the ICRC to see whether the commission would be interested in pursuing the matter, and he filed the ICRC complaint alleging sex discrimination against his child on Aug. 23, 2021.
On Feb. 17, the ICRC issued a notice of finding, which states there was “probable cause to believe an unlawful discriminatory practice occurred in this instance,” according to a document obtained by the News and Tribune.
On April 11, the settlement was reached between the ICRC and NAFCS, and the parent withdrew his complaint. The News and Tribune obtained a copy of the terms of the non-monetary settlement, which required administrators at Floyd Central to go through training and provide letters of apology to the family.
Administrative level staff at the high school were required to go through Title IX training pertaining to the proper response to sexual harassment allegations, as well as training pertaining to staff sensitivity to student gender, religion, race and cultural origin. The settlement involved written apologies from both Willman and Cerqueira regarding the roles they played in the initial investigation and what they “felt they should have done to better address” the allegations, according to the document.
The parent spoke about his concerns with the district’s handling of the sexual harassment case during public comments at a February NAFCS school board meeting.
At the meeting, he said he was worried about children’s safety at the high school and described a “sexist culture within Floyd Central administration.” He questioned “why isn’t there a zero-tolerance policy” for sexual harassment in NAFCS.
In public comments at the board meeting, the parent expressed concerns about alleged derogatory comments made by Cerqueira during the NAFCS administration’s Title IX investigation. At the meeting, the parent called for the board to terminate Cerqueira’s employment.
The parent told the News and Tribune he reviewed a report showing evidence obtained from the NAFCS Title IX investigation, but he declined to go into further details due to a non-disclosure agreement.
During an April school board meeting, Snyder noted upcoming staff development in connection with the “finalization” of a Title IX case, including training related to sexual harassment and sensitivity/awareness, but he did not specify in the board meeting whether the training was related to the case with the ICRC.
Snyder did not respond to the News and Tribune’s request for comment as of publication time.
On Wednesday, Briscoe acknowledged the News and Tribune’s request for information about the case, saying the public records request is under evaluation by the school corporation. The News and Tribune has not received further comment from Briscoe as of publication time.
David A. Fleischhacker, deputy director and general counsel for the ICRC, confirmed Thursday that the News and Tribune’s request for public records from the ICRC is under review by the commission.
The News and Tribune reached out to each of the seven NAFCS board members, but Donna Corbett was the only member to respond as of publication time. Corbett said she and other board members cannot speak about the matter due to the terms of the settlement, but she confirmed that NAFCS staff are completing Title IX training pertaining to sexual harassment.
ICRC FINDINGS
The notice of finding issued by the ICRC in February details the commission’s investigation into the matter, stating that the district “could have, but failed to, follow its own policies regarding harassment and other rules which the offending student broke.”
The document states that the school official’s description of the male student’s actions as a “social media violation” is not in keeping with the district’s own policies regarding harassment, saying NAFCS has “multiple polices which were violated per its descriptions but not addressed by the officials involved.”
The ICRC listed multiple NAFCS policies that would be “grounds for expulsion or suspension.” This includes policies prohibiting students to engage in speech or conduct that is ‘profane, indecent, lewd, vulgar, or refers to drugs, tobacco, alcohol, sex or illegal activity.”
Another school policy prohibits “sexting” or sending messages using a cell phone to send messages considered sexual or indecent in nature, as well as messaging of “inappropriate comments, pictures, emojis or videos” containing “sexual, harassing or threatening messages.” There is also a policy against taking and/or distributing photos, videos or audio recordings without a student’s consent.
The finding notes that the offending student had been disciplined his freshman year of school for an ”inappropriate sexual gesture” toward a student. According to the school’s code of conduct, “Second-time offenders who threaten and commit aggressive acts towards persons or property” should immediately be suspended for up to 10 school days, the document notes.
The ICRC document states that according to NAFCS policies, “the offending student’s behavior would have been considered ‘aggressive behavior’ and a second offense, which should have carried further penalties by its own policies.”
The notice of finding also states that the school administration asserted that the daughter’s boyfriend was the target of the threatening social media post instead of the daughter herself. There was no evidence submitted to support the district’s assertion, the ICRC document states, and the ICRC noted that the daughter was specifically the subject of the social media post.
The school district also asserted that the subject of the threat was not denied access to educational services. However, the ICRC notice of finding cited federal guidance on Title IX, saying “a student does not need to withdraw from academics or experience a decline in their performance to show a denial of access.”
In the document, the ICRC says the parent described the emotional toll the situation took on his daughter, and she reported to the commission that she suffered “anxiety as a result of the school’s lack of response, and her coursework did not suffer only because she took pride in her work and prioritized it.”
The ICRC stated in the notice of finding that NAFCS’ “failure to take proper corrective action” resulted in “more difficulty and complications in her access to the Respondent’s education services, thereby constituting a constructive denial of access.”
The father said he was concerned that if he pushed the lawsuit further, his daughter would have to testify, and he didn’t want the situation to drag out the issue further for her as she finished high school.
“The only reason I agreed to settle was that so it was resolved before she graduated,” he said. “I didn’t want it to drag on beyond that.”
The parent said there are “some serious issues at Floyd Central, and we’re glad we pushed what we did.”
“We felt it would help others in the future, and hopefully others in the future won’t have to deal with some of the sexist attitudes she has dealt with at Floyd Central,” he said.
