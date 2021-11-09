NEW ALBANY — With overwhelming support from the district's education association, the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools Board unanimously approved raises for teachers as part of a 2021-23 contract.
The 7-0 vote came Monday night with NAFC's administration and the New Albany-Floyd County Association, which bargains for teachers and staff, agreeing on the contract.
In addition to 1% step increases, the salary range for teachers will rise by 3% this school year. Beginning teachers will earn $42,710 for 2021-22, with the top level of pay increasing to $77,814.
As part of the contract, the sides agreed to remove a level of the step process so that teachers can get to the top tier faster. Bill Briscoe, NAFC assistant to the superintendent for administration and operations, said the number of years has ranged from a low of 20 all the way up to 28. The number of years for reaching the top level was decreased by three to 25 in the new contract.
Another 2% raise will go into effect for the 2022-23 school year. The starting teacher pay will increase to about $46,000, with the top level to rise to $79,370.
There are also 1%, one-time bonuses built into the contract for new hires and those who remain in the school system for two years after starting.
Briscoe said the contract serves multiple purposes in that it awards existing teachers and helps the school system attract new hires.
“We think this is a deserved contract for our teachers,” he said. “We think this puts us in line to attract the very best teachers in this area, and to continue to move New Albany-Floyd County forward.”
He emphasized that while the new contract will cost over $4 million, the school system will remain in “great financial shape.”
Board member Rebecca Gardenhour thanked Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state legislature for supporting additional pay for teachers.
“The governor did a nice job of promoting teacher salaries this year, and I hope that continues,” said NAFC Schools Superintendent Brad Snyder.
He also said the contract shows that the school system values educators.
“It's about teachers and I think it makes a statement in itself,” Snyder said.
According to the group's leadership, 83% of the education association's membership voted on the contract, with 98% of those that participated supporting ratification.
The board also approved various raises for classified employees, depending on their job title and level of tenure. Board members also OK'd a $450 sign-on or retention bonus for bus drivers.
