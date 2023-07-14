NEW ALBANY — New Albany Masonic Lodge No. 39 will host a community outreach day on Aug. 5 to inform the community about charity organizations.
The event is aimed to help members of the Southern Indiana community learn about health care opportunities, food banks and other charitable organizations.
It will be at Masonic Lodge No. 39, 805 E. Market St., New Albany, and will be open to the public.
Organizations such as Head Start, Savannah Smiles, New Albany Fire Department and more. For organizations that would like to join the event, call 812 - 697-2345 or email rcrawfordx5@gmail.com.
“About a year ago, my daughter was in intensive care for four months,” said Ronnie Crawford, the Master of the Lodge. “When trying to find help, any type of help for her, I had no idea where to go.”
Crawford and his daughter ended up getting help from Nurse-Family Partnership. They provided wellness visits to his daughter's home at no cost.
This experience planted an idea into Crawford. He wanted to put knowledge into people’s hands about organizations that will help them in their time of need.
“My goal is to help one person get information into one person’s hands that didn’t have it, then it’s going to be a complete success,” Crawford said.
Providers will be spread around the lodge and offer information about their services to the people attending the event.
“That’s what we all hope to see is that all walks of life show up and see what is available in this building and then in other parts of the community as well,” said Sarah Beth Watson, Sacred Rose Medicinal's owner.
Watson has her acupuncture clinic set up in the Lodge building, and has been helping Crawford set up the community outreach event.
“Community matters to them (Masons),” Watson said. “Having people to support you during hard times, like these guys (Masons) have done for me, we want to do that for the community as a whole.”
The whole building will be open as well so people will be able to take a tour and satisfy their curiosities, Crawford added.
“Masonry is about knowledge, so it (outreach event) goes right into what we do,” Crawford said.
