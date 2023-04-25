NEW ALBANY — It appears the Frisch's Big Boy on 804 Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany is closed.
A sign posted on the drive-thru window of the restaurant spotted Tuesday morning read "We are closed. Sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you, Management."
The News and Tribune contacted Frisch's on Tuesday but didn't hear back from the company.
The location is also listed as closed on Frisch's website, the Facebook page for the New Albany Frisch's location listed it as permanently closed by the middle of the day on Tuesday.
The Frisch's Big Boy in St. Matthews, Kentucky recently closed.
Per the company's website there are still Indiana locations in Anderson, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Madison and Richmond.
A Louisville location is still open near Poplar Level Road.
