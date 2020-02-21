NEW ALBANY — A local homeless shelter could receive a major boost in funding from the New Albany City Council.
At Thursday's meeting, the council voted unanimously on the first and second reading to approve $50,000 in funding for Catalyst Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter in Jeffersonville. The funding would come from the city's Riverboat fund, and after the ordinance goes to committee for further discussion, the council is expected to make the final vote at its March 19 meeting.
Catalyst Rescue Mission, formerly Haven House, provides an emergency shelter, case management, life skills training and partnerships to connect residents with permanent housing. In January, the Jeffersonville City Council also voted to provide $50,000 in funding to Catalyst.
Jim Moon, pastor at Park Memorial United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville, serves as executive director of the shelter. He said that the support from both New Albany and Jeffersonville shows that the municipalities are "recognizing and affirming" Catalyst's work in the community, and the funding is a "gift to the Southern Indiana community."
"Both [councils] unanimously decided this is a noble cause to move forward with," he said. "It just tells me that we are doing the right thing — we're doing the right thing for the community, and we're doing the right thing for people who are struggling."
Moon said it costs $25,000 a month just for the day-to-day expenses of running a shelter, and it costs about $127 per stay for individuals staying at the shelter. The facility is also undergoing major renovations.
According to Moon, 76 percent of people staying at the shelter come from Southern Indiana. Last year, there were 400 individuals from Floyd County who spent at least one night at the facility, including 318 from New Albany.
City Council President Bob Caesar said Catalyst is helping people who have "just had some bad luck and who have a good chance of getting back on their feet." He noted the ways the Jeffersonville shelter supports residents throughout Southern Indiana, including New Albany.
"There’s quite a few residents, people who have lived in New Albany who do go up there, and with that shelter being in place, it makes good sense to send $50,000 for a shelter that’s in place instead of half a million to build a shelter here in New Albany," Caesar said.
Al Knable, at-large council member, recently toured the shelter. He said Catalyst "is on the ground taking people in," and he appreciates that the shelter's focus on providing purposeful activity and education for its residents, as well as its focus on education, job skills training and programs to help people find stable housing and get out of homelessness. He also emphasizes the shelter's requirements for residents to be drug-free.
Knable said receiving organized financial statements is a requirement for the city council to allocate funds, and if the council provides the $50,000 to Catalyst, the organization would provide quarterly financial reports. Moon is going "above and beyond," to answer the council's questions and provide financial information, he said.
Although the shelter is located in Jeffersonville, Knable said he wants the city to take a regional approach to the issue of homelessness and pool together resources across the community.
"We need to start thinking regionally with some of these problems," he said. "No one community has all the resources to deal with it."
