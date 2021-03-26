NEW ALBANY — After planting 276 trees in 2020, the City of New Albany has received a special status through the Arbor Day Foundation.
New Albany is part of the Tree City USA program, as the organization recognized the city for meeting its four core requirements for inclusion.
Sound urban forestry management, maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance and spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry are the requirements to achieve Tree City USA status.
The New Albany City Council appropriated $90,000 last year, at the request of the administration, for tree board efforts. The city’s tree maintenance program stems from an inventory that takes into account removal, planting and upkeep of trees.
The city joins about 3,400 communities that have achieved Tree City USA designation.
“From our urban tree canopy downtown, to the beautiful treescapes of the New Albany Loop Island Wetlands, and the knobs that surround us, New Albany has some of the most beautiful natural views in Southern Indiana,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a news release.
“We will continue to protect and improve our local environment and wildlife habitat. Special thanks to Krisjans Streips and the Tree Board, the City Council, Ecotech, and the New Albany Redevelopment Commission for their work promoting the natural beauty of New Albany.”
Streips is the city’s staff liaison on the tree board. He also credited arborist Greg Mills for overseeing the tree-planting and maintenance.
“There’s a whole list of health and aesthetics benefits that come from having a well-maintained urban tree canopy,” Streips said Friday.
The 2020 tree-planting effort centered around the downtown area, with numerous installations made along Spring, Market and Main streets. This year, the city hopes to continue planting more trees and has discussed hosting a tree tour.
Japanese Lilacs, Eastern Redbuds and Little-leaf Lindens are among the 11 species of trees that were planted in public rights-of-ways last year by the city.
Along with the inventory, additional tree plantings were called for in the city’s 2017 comprehensive plan.
