NEW ALBANY — Flagship Healthcare Properties (Flagship), an outpatient health care real estate firm, has announced the acquisition of Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana in New Albany.
The clinic is a part of the region’s top gastroenterology group, which offers a wide array of comprehensive specialty care. The health center is at 2630 Grant Line Road in New Albany near Baptist Health, it has easy access to the Interstate 265 and Interstate 64 interchange. This is the area’s largest gastroenterology health center.
“Louisville is the surrounding area’s nexus for many sectors including health care. The property was attractive to us due to the prosperity of the suburb and its overall high quality of life,” said Flagship’s Executive Vice President of Acquisitions Gerald Quattlebaum.
“We are excited to be partnering with the physicians at Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana in this acquisition as well as providing them with asset and property management services to support their mission of providing the highest quality care to its patients.”
Flagship acquired the building through its private real estate investment trust, Flagship Healthcare Trust (Flagship REIT). As the new owner of the buildings, Flagship will provide property management and asset management services.
Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC (Flagship) is a fully-integrated outpatient health care real estate firm serving clients throughout the Southeastern and Southern Mid-Atlantic United States.
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Flagship offers a full range of real estate services including investment and capital solutions, development, property sales, leasing and marketing, as well as facilities, property and asset management.
Flagship manages more than 5.1 million square feet of health care real estate in over 220 properties serving more than 530 tenants. Flagship serves as the manager of its private REIT, Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. For further information, go to www.FlagshipHP.com.
Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. (Flagship REIT), is a private real estate investment trust that owns clinical healthcare assets in the United States. Flagship REIT holds interest in more than 89 health care properties valued at over $850 million. Flagship REIT’s current portfolio includes more than 2.3 million square feet of medical office space and more than 250 tenants. For further information, go to www.FlagshipREIT.com.
