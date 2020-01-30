NEW ALBANY — A familiar hospitality property is now open with entirely new surroundings and offerings.
Coming with the new appearance is a new name. The Best Western had sat just off of Interstate 64 in New Albany for years, but the property has been home to Hampton Inn by Hilton since December.
On Thursday, city officials, community partners and representatives from the hotel group gathered to show off the swanky new interior and exterior of the recently-renovated building.
“I think it’s what the city wants, especially for my district,” said recently-seated New Albany City Council member Jennie Collier, whose District 1 includes the hotel. “I think it’s the perfect example of the kind of businesses that we want here, and could attract more people to stay down here. People come for one thing, and it gets their attention and draws them back. It’s a snowball effect. They’ll spend their money here, and maybe they’ll relocate to come live here.”
Guests packed into the hotel’s lobby for the ribbon-cutting event that stretched into the evening, and even got a chance to get a first look at some of the rooms.
A total of 128 rooms line the hotel’s floors. Roughly half are single kings, with the other half being double queen rooms. An additional four suites also occupy the Hampton.
Among the amenities are a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool and daily hot breakfasts.
In attendance at the ribbon cutting was Jason Mellen of General Hospitality Services, which represents three hotels between Clark and Floyd counties, with Hampton being the first in New Albany. He said that developers took what was the Best Western and completely transformed the building into something previously unseen on the site.
“Everything was transformative, from the walls to the furnishings,” Mellen said. “We’ve already had several folks who have been on their once-a-year journey to New Albany to see family, and they can’t believe that it’s the same hotel. Everything looks fresh, bright, new and different.”
General manager Jami Mazza said that what separates Hampton, which is known for being economical, from other hotels is the personality of the staff and consistency of offerings — something she referred to as “Hamptonality.”
“The best part about Hampton is we allow our team members’ personality to shine,” she said. “For instance, I tell my housekeepers if we have a guest staying for a few days and they notice [the guest] goes to Starbucks everyday, let’s surprise them with a Starbucks card in their room. That’s something that makes your stay. We can’t do that for everyone, of course, but if we notice, that’s what we want to do. We want to ‘wow’ people.”
Mazza isn’t a local, but she said over the past year, she’s enjoyed getting to know New Albany. She and Mellen both agreed that what sets the city apart from others is the appreciation for everything “local.”
In doing so, Mellen pointed to some of the events and nearby establishments that will help drive business at the hotel, including Harvest Homecoming, Caesars Southern Indiana and the Kentucky Derby.
“The city of New Albany is special to us, because it has a hometown feel,” Mellen said. “I feel like the city really grasps that, and is continuing to work to improve. We just want to be a part of that.”
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said that since Collier has taken office, the two have had several conversations about bringing new life to the west end of New Albany, specifically the section of the city directly opposite of the interstate.
A hotel, he said, can be one of the first pieces in putting together a larger puzzle.
“A hotel can be a catalyst for growth in a neighborhood,” he said. “You’ve got all these rooms here, you’re going to have visitors coming. They might come in and at first start coming to restaurants downtown, then you might have restaurants look and say they’re going to come around the hotel to cater to that group. Now, you have visitors and new people coming into this part of town on a regular basis now that there’s such a quality place for them to stay.”
Staten also made sure to note that just because the section of the city in which the hotel sits is just a stone’s throw away from downtown, it has a personality of its own. Moving forward, any development that follows should match that.
“A bridge or an interstate can almost be a wall between two different areas,” he said. “This area is not downtown. It’s important to realize it’s got its own characteristics. It’s got its own kind of vibe, and we need to figure out a way to harness that and turn that into momentum.”
