NEW ALBANY — New Albany High School is dedicating its library in honor of a beloved teacher who taught for several decades at the school.
The New Albany-Floyd County school board voted in February to name the school’s library and media center in honor of Alice Ranck Hettle, a Latin teacher who taught at NAHS from 1952 to 1986. She died in November of 2019 at age 96.
A dedication ceremony is planned for Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. Jim Bright, who graduated from NAHS in 1970, said NAHS alumni and others in the community have been brought together by a “shared love of Alice” to honor her memory and her legacy at the high school. He is among those involved in the ceremony.
“She was like family to us, and, I expect, to many of her students,” he said.
In addition to teaching Latin, Ranck Hettle sponsored the Junior Classical League. She was inducted into the NAHS Hall of Fame in 2008, and she received a number of honors throughout the years. She was named a finalist for Indiana Teacher of the Year, winner of the "Excellence in Teaching Latin” award by the Classical Association and a Fulbright Scholar to the American Academy of the Classics in Rome.
Susan Adams, a retired NAFCS music teacher, was in the class of 1964 at NAHS, and she was Ranck Hettle’s student for two years. She truly cared about her students, she said, and she had a “tremendous ripple effect,” noting that she knows of three of her former students who became Latin teachers.
Steve Prince, the current Latin teacher at NAHS, was one of Ranck Hettle’s students, and he will emcee the dedication in April. Steve Perkins, a Latin teacher in Noblesville, and Timothy Harbison, who taught Latin at Floyd Central High School, were also students of Ranck Hettle.
Adams said the longtime Latin teacher served as her mentor, and they remained friends after she graduated from high school.
“We always joked that I was her favorite person until the next person came along, then they were her favorite student,” she said. "She was so special to us, and we were special to her.”
Bright worked for decades in public relations, and he recalled how Ranck Hettle surprised him by showing up at his retirement party at the Ford Motor Company. He went on to teach as a professor at Indiana University from 2006 to 2010.
The process of naming the Alice Ranck Hettle Library and Media Center involved a petition, forming a committee and taking it to the school board. Elizabeth Galligan, a NAFCS board member, is also a former student of Ranck Hettle. Her mother enjoyed being in the teacher’s Latin class, inspiring Galligan to take the class when she was in high school in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Ranck Hettle would take kids on college visits “they otherwise wouldn’t have done,” and she tutored students to prevent them from falling behind, Galligan said. She would come to extracurricular events and games to support students.
“She really went the extra mile before it was the cool thing to do,” she said.
Galligan said that in 2008 the former Latin teacher was the center of attention when she was honored in the NAHS Hall of Fame on the same day as famous golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, saying “nothing could overshadow what Ms. Ranck meant for kids and students.”
“For most kids, she was the most influential person in their life other than their parents,” Galligan said.
Bright enjoyed how Ranck Hettle brought the “world into the classroom,” he said. She would show students photos of places she had visited such as Athens and Rome.
“It made us realize there was a whole world out there outside New Albany,” he said.
