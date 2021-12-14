NEW ALBANY — New Albany High School’s pool is scheduled to be renovated over the next year.
The New Albany Floyd County School Board voted unanimously Monday to adopt a technical review committee for the NAHS Natatorium Design Build Project, which will involve a number of improvements to the pool facility.
The renovations will include the replacement of the pool liner systems, pumps, flooring, filters, tanks, boilers, bleachers and diving boards, as well as painting and the refurbishment of lockers and restrooms.
“It’s pretty much the refurbishment of the whole facility,” NAFCS Director of Facilities Bill Wiseheart said. “There’s no new square footage — we’re not building anything new.”
The goal is to complete the project by late October of 2022 so it will be finished in time for swim season, according to Wiseheart. However, he notes that supply chain issues could affect the schedule of the project, and if it is not done before the start of the next swim season, the project may be put on pause.
Wiseheart said he plans for the facility to “be like new” once it is complete. The natatorium was built around 1980, and although the district has put money into improvements to the pool over the years, there are many renovations that need to be done at once, he said.
Although the exact cost is not yet known, Wiseheart estimates it will be somewhere around $3.5 million. The project will be funded through general obligation bonds.
This is the first phase of the design build process, and the technical review committee will soon advertise requests for qualifications. As it reviews qualifications for vendors to complete the design build of the project, it will create a short list of no more than three vendors.
These vendors will be invited to present proposals, and the vendor will be selected based on a grading system and the proposed costs of the project.
