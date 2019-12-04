FLOYD COUNTY — There have been plenty of changes to New Albany High School Theatre Arts' Christmas Mini Musical over the past 65 years, but certain things about the holiday tradition always remain the same. Each year, theater students begin the show with a lively rendition of the lyrics, "Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat/Please put a penny in the old man's hat."
The New Albany High School theater program is spreading some holiday cheer this week to local students with its 65th annual Christmas production. The students are touring elementary and middle schools in the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation Tuesday and Wednesday to perform the short musical filled with festive Christmas songs.
Christmas Mini Musical isn't just limited to Floyd County students and staff this year — for the first time, there is also a show for the general public scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at New Albany High School. The ticketed event will also feature holiday treats and a Santa "meet and greet."
Amy Miller, theater director at New Albany High School, grew up watching the mini musical in the school district, and she is happy to carry on the long tradition of performing the 20-to-25 minute musical at schools throughout Floyd County. Every year, the students perform the "Christmas Is Coming" number as they enter and bring in the sets, and they repeat the song as they leave. Another annual tradition is a performance of the song "We Need a Little Christmas."
This year, the show features a number of newer songs, including songs from "Elf The Musical" and a holiday-themed version of a song from "Hamilton."
"It's really about spreading that holiday joy and the love for the music," she said. "We always tell a kind of moral or tale with the story. It’s important that all our little kiddos out there get to see some live entertainment, something joyful, and they get a little break from classroom learning to experience some movement. They can enjoy that as part of their holiday tradition as well."
The group also performed for pre-kindergarten students at the Children's Academy Learning Early Center in New Albany, so the show is viewed by "little-bitty children all the way up to eighth graders who might be coming in as freshman wanting to do theater, Miller said.
She enjoys touring schools with the theater kids —the group visits eight schools each day of the tour. She likes watching how the kids in the audience react as they sing along, wave their arms and clap along with the music, and each show is a little different at each school, she said.
The New Albany students provide inspiration to the kids in the audience, Miller said.
"For them, it’s not just another opportunity to perform, but they’ve grown up seeing this too, and they look forward to it every year," she said. "When they walk into a school and they start to sing songs and they see the teachers doing the movements, and the kids are singing along, I think it brings an important message to them that they are affecting these kiddos, whether that’s just bringing some holiday spirit or even them wanting to sing or perform or do a performing art later down the line."
This was the second year of touring with the mini musical for New Albany High School junior Madeline Fisher, who sang a holiday-themed version of "The Schuyler Sisters" from the musical "Hamilton." She loves being able to introduce young kids to the performing arts, she said.
"I love getting the opportunity to perform at all the schools across the district, not only just because the kids love it and look forward to it, but also because it's a really good way to do outreach for theater and to get more public interest in the arts," she said.
Mt. Tabor Elementary School in New Albany was among the schools the group visited Tuesday. Mt. Tabor Principal Scott Hughes remembers watching the program when he was a student at Slate Run Elementary School.
"I very much appreciate them coming and sharing their talent with us and coming out here for our kids, because they do love it," he said. "They've done this forever. You always remember that part, 'Christmas is coming...' it brings back memories for people who are my age and older, and you can see the excitement in the kids, too."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.